NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 25
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
329,600 632,500 396,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold weak to 2.00 lower in the Southeast while the North-Central and South-Central areas sold 1.00 to 5.00 lower. Demand was moderate to good for feeder cattle immediately destined for feedyards, while demand for calves was mostly light to moderate as this summer's heat is turning up the dial with many places in MO, OK, KS and TX having triple digit temperatures without figuring in the heat index.
As reported in OK, the summer feeder run appears to be getting close to finishing as those cattle move off dry grass. The cow runs continue to be the talk of the market as cow-calf states are feeling the brunt of limited moisture in the last 6 months to a year, some states longer than that.
Friday's inventory report showed all cattle and calves down two percent at 98.8 million head. All cows and heifers that have calved was estimated at 39.8 million head, two percent less than a year ago. Of that total, beef cows were estimated at 30.4 million head and milk cows at 9.45 million head. If realized, this would be the second lowest beef cow inventory in 50 years.
All heifers 500 pounds and over came in at 15.6 million head. Steers 500 pounds and over were down one percent at 14.4 million head. Bulls 500 pounds and over were unchanged at 2 million head. Calves under 500 pounds totaled 27 million head, three percent less than last year. This year's calf crop is estimated at 34.6 million head, one percent less than a year ago.
This month's cattle on feed report was also published on Friday. Cattle on feed on July 1 was estimated at 11.3 million head, slightly higher than a year ago. Of that total, 6.9 million were steers, one percent less than last year and 4.45 million head were heifers, three percent more than a year ago.
Marketings for June totaled 2.06 million head, two percent more than a year ago. Total red meat supplies in freezers were down 1 percent from the previous month but up 24 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were down 2 percent from the previous month but up 29 percent from last year.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold at 139.50-143.00, while the dressed sales sold at 227.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 lower at 136.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.79 lower at 267.12, while Select was 0.71 higher at 242.50 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 665K for the week, 9K less than last week and 10K more than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 47 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
July 29
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
458 3782 794
Compared to last week: Not enough like trades to set a trend. Demand was good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from NV, OR.
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
400 Head: 600 lbs, 154.29 Current FOB
58 Head: 835 lbs, 156.00 Current DEL
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.