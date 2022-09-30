NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Sept. 26
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
236,900 255,100 243,000
Compared to last week. Steers and heifers in the North Central and South Central regions sold 1.00 higher to 3.00 lower. In the Southeast region steers and heifers sold 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Demand was moderate to good.
The Sept. 1 Cattle on Feed report was released on Friday afternoon with the report being neutral with the second highest Sept. 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
As drought conditions remain, this year has seen increased heifer placements reflected by a larger heifer slaughter. Cattle on feed was reported at 101 percent, placements at 100 percent and Marketings at 106 percent.
The daily cattle slaughter of 130,147 on Sept. 7 was the first time it topped 130,000 since December 2013. The daily slaughter for those days were both in federal holiday weeks.
Total red meat supplies in freezers were up 1 percent from the previous month and up 20 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 1 percent from the previous month and up 24 percent from last year.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold mostly 1.00 higher at 144.00 to 145.00, while the dressed sales sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher from 228.00 to 232.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 higher at 143.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.77 lower at 248.63, while Select was 7.34 lower at 219.31 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 667K for the week, same as last week and 24K more than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 45 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 30
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
2365 330 353
Compared to last week: Limited comparable FOB trades for a market trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (18% Steers, 73.6% Dairy Steers, 8.5% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 26%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. and 0 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from CA, ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 750 lbs, 172.00 Current DEL
75 Head: 810 lbs, 168.00 Current DEL
280 Head: 900-940 lbs, 165.00-166.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
200 Head: 800-825 lbs, 164.00-165.00 Current DEL
Dairy Steers — Medium and Large 1
1740 Head: 325 lbs, 204.00 Feb DEL
