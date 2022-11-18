Compared to last week steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 lower in the North-Central and steady to 2.00 lower in the South-Central area.
However, the Southeast was steady to 2.00 higher.
More states are still transitioning into the winter season as temperatures fell this week due to cold front moving through. The cost of grain remains a major concern as feed costs are higher than last year.
The Drought Monitor showed its first decrease in the overall percentage since August this year, although still very high at 85.04 percent.
Crop progress for Corn harvested is 87 percent, 11 percent higher than the week prior and 4 percent higher than last year. Soybeans harvested is 94 percent, 6 percent higher than a week ago and 8 percent higher than last year.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold steady at 153.00, while the bulk of dressed sales sold steady at 242.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported steady to 1.00 higher at 150.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.81 lower at 258.94 while Select was 3.37 higher at 235.27 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 671K for the week, 4K more than last week and 12K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 38 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 18
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
666 265 1968
Compared to last week: Current FOB steers and heifers were steady. Trade was active on moderate to good demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63.7% Steers, 36.3% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
100 Head: 670 lbs, 170.00 Current DEL
129 Head: 713 lbs, 173.09 Current DEL
30 Head: 850 lbs, 163.00 Current DEL
165 Head: 925 lbs, 165.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 640 lbs, 160.00 Current DEL
40 Head: 675 lbs, 170.00 Current DEL
30 Head: 825 lbs, 160.00 Current DEL
102 Head: 950 lbs, 157.00 Current DEL
