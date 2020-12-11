NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Dec. 11
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 387,200
Last Week: 373,100
Year Ago: 383,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven, ranging from mostly 5.00 lower to 5.00 higher. Many lightweight steer calves suitable for summer grazing weighing 300-450 lbs are still selling near or above the 2.00/lb level are selling with good demand. Yearlings are still in demand, but in many cases at lower prices but buyers are still seeking big yearlings that will squeeze into the April harvest slot.
The large volume sales this week from Oklahoma through the Northern Plains had very large offerings of feeders as many are bringing calves to town before the end of the year as receipts at these large volume auctions swelled up with several selling from 6,000 head to Oklahoma City’s near 17,000 head on Monday.
In Bassett, NE, on Wednesday sold over 500 head of 600-650 lb steers averaging 635 lbs at a weighted average price of 166.18 and 200 head of 500-550 lb steers averaging 520 lbs sold a weighted average price of 181.45.
Sioux Falls on Monday sold near 400 hd of 950-985 lb steers averaging 972 lbs at a weighted average price of 137.97.
In Ogallala, NE, on Thursday 64 head of fancy steers weighing 507 lbs sold at 190.00.
With one more week of sales and many late week sales this week will be done for the year has help inflate receipts this week. Many large volume auctions this week are adding up, and have caused some trucking shortages and outlets getting clogged.
Very good weather over the country has feedlot and ground conditions dry and in good shape is helping to keep calves clean which helps the eye appeal for the feeders and has helped the movement of feeder cattle.
Packers came out shopping early this week and bought cattle on Tuesday at 108.00, 2.00 lower than last week. It seems like the fed cattle market was prepared for lower prices after last week’s disappointing trade.
Sharply lower Boxed-beef prices, ample supplies of fed cattle and futures for the most part have worked lower, but did rally on Thursday and found impressive support on Friday with Live Cattle contracts for Dec. up .82 at 108.75 and Feb. up 1.40 at 113.25 along with Feeder cattle contracts closing with triple digit gains. This will hopefully put cattle feeders in a better position to sell next week.
Boxed-beef prices had a very good run-up in November, but the cut-out has now turned sharply lower as Choice closed 6.76 lower on Wednesday as boxed-beef prices now finds itself tied to a lead balloon falling with great velocity. Packer margins will decline but will still be supported by lower cost of fed cattle.
Cattle slaughter under federal inspection for the week estimated at 665.000, 2000 less than last week and 1,000 less than year ago. Choice boxed-beef on Friday closed .71 cents lower at 213.88 with Select 2.76 lower at 195.71 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 235.02 and Select at 217.51.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Dec. 11
Receipts
This Week Last Week Last Year
1010 1422 1245
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested with limited comparable receipts this week. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (49.8% Steers, 50.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 92%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from CA, ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 620 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
80 Head: 707 lbs, 140.94 Current DEL
35 Head: 800 lbs, 133.00 Current DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
80 Head: 630 lbs, 146.00 Current DEL
118 Head: 720 lbs, 133.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 862 lbs, 130.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
12 Head: 700 lbs, 129.00 Current DEL
75 Head: 800 lbs, 126.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 850 lbs, 124.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
80 Head: 580 lbs, 136.00 Current DEL
100 Head: 640 lbs, 126.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 820 lbs, 124.00 Current DEL