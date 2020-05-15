NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
May 15
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 281,600
Last Week: 295,100
Year Ago: 194,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder cattle buyers in the sales arenas this week came to the market with moderate to good demand this week; the best demand by far remains on those light calves suitable for backgrounding.
Seller interest has improved somewhat. This week some ranchers continue to resist the current market.
The CME Cattle Complex was in a yo-yo motion this week after climbing several dollars in the past couple of weeks. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday were contraction days, with Tuesday and Friday showing gains, with some being limit up or down moves on some contracts.
Auction receipts were heavy again in the wheat and rye grazing areas in the Southern Plains with the two OKC area auctions had over 23K on hand while Winter Livestock in Pratt, KS, had over 5500 on offer. Unweaned fall calves continue to be seen at auctions nationwide this week and those should be expected to wane in the near future.
Slaughter cattle prices have advanced as this week progressed. The trading range in the 5-Area for live purchases will be from 110.00 to 120.00, while the dressed purchases will range from 170.00 to 190.00.
Weekly cattle and hog slaughter rates are surging higher. Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a miniscule 499K, 47K more than last week, 74K more than two weeks ago and 163K less than last year.
Hog slaughter was estimated at 2103K this week; 328K more than last week, 570K more than two weeks ago and 249K less than a year ago.
Consumers are ready for more of their preferred protein source find its way to the meat counter. Ground beef has been selling at a premium in many stores due to the many preparation options for that product. As of noon today, choice boxed beef cutout was reported at 450.92, 9.96 lower than last Friday’s close. Select boxed beef cutout this morning was reported at 437.40, 11.59 lower than last Friday’s close.
Wednesday’s Choice Boxed Beef close was the first lower change from prior day since April 8.
On Monday, corn planted was reported at 67 percent complete, 16 percent higher than the previous week and 11 percent higher than the 5-year average. On Tuesday, the projection for a corn acreage of 97 million acres was reported as well as a yield of 178.5 bpa. The corn ending stocks were pegged at 3.318 billion bushels.
Auction volume this week included 60 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
May 15
Receipts: 2,651 Last Week: 603 Year Ago: 1,216
Compared to May 8: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested but higher undertone is noted. More cattle are on the move as the cattle markets have improved and this despite a decline in cattle futures. Slaughter cattle prices have improved but Boxed Beef prices moved lower on Thursday. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 44 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
56 Head: 775 lbs; 123.73 Current FOB
180 Head: 1025 lbs; 109.73 Current FOB
540 Head: 790 lbs; 130.00 Current Del
275 Head: 856 lbs; 118.11 Current Del
180 Head: 900 lbs; 114.00 Current Del
250 Head: 1025 lbs; 108.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
970 Head: 726 lbs; 125.46 Current Del
80 Head: 800 lbs; 113.00 Current Del
120 Head: 900 lbs; 106.00 Current Del