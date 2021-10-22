NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 18
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
250,800 264,400 267,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers were uneven; 2.00 lower to 3.00 higher. Demand was reported as moderate to good depending on lot conditions and vaccination status of calves.
The calf runs have now dipped the over 600 lbs on this report to under 40 percent; an indication that it is that time of year. This is a week earlier than the last two years with drought in the upper Midwest and Northern Plains being the underlying reason.
This week, moisture spread throughout the Plains and it was very much needed for range conditions. The cow herd is in contraction mode this year as the drought and tough economic factors have made ranchers think of ways to keep the cowherd together.
Preliminary data from NASS puts the beef cow slaughter rate at around 9 percent more than a year ago and near 20 percent more than the previous 5-year average. Heifer slaughter is 4.3 percent more than last year and 10.7 percent more than the previous 5-year average. Producers will be looking at pregnancy checking females even more serious this year as production costs continue to rise.
Hay prices in the Dakotas are high and if early snow comes, those supplies can be used up rather quickly, and the calendar has not flipped to winter yet.
The CME Cattle complex had some up and down movement during the week and the weekly trend was firm, while grains struggled for the week as harvest is in full swing in all major growing areas.
Nearly all of the Feeder and Live Cattle Contracts were 0.275 to 0.725 higher for the week while the front two months of corn contracts were around five cents lower, and soybeans were 25 to 28 cents lower. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 646K for the week, 11K less than last week, and 13K less than a year ago.
Boxed beef found support and were mostly flat for the week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.03 lower at 280.24, while Select was 2.12 lower at 260.62. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 19.62. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold steady from the previous week at 124.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold steady at 196.00.
There have been 56 loads of cattle tendered for delivery so far this month off the CME Live Cattle contract. Auction volume this week included 39 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 22
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
435 4792 40
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested. Demand moderate to good for limited numbers. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (42.5% Steers, 57.5% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
75 Head: 800 lbs, 153.00 Nov DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
110 Head: 850 lbs, 144.68 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
215 Head: 776 lbs, 147.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
35 Head: 850 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL