NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 29
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
84,600 385,600 382,700
Steer and heifers were lightly tested on a national basis this week with limited receipts due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Not enough receipts for an adequate market test.
Areas of the Northern Plains received large snowfalls with high winds early this week with another system forecast for this weekend. Negotiated cash cattle trade developed on Wednesday in all feeding regions, with live sales in Kansas mostly 2.00 higher at 118.00, with a few up to 119.00.
In Nebraska for the week, live sales were 2.50 to 3.00 higher from 118.00-120.00 with dressed sales 3.00 higher at 187.00.
Compared to last Friday’s close, CME Live cattle contacts were 2.20 to 2.53 higher.
CME Feeder Cattle contracts compared to last week’s close traded 3.00 to 4.15 higher, with the largest gains in the deferred contracts. Actual Slaughter Under Federal Inspection for week ending Nov. 16 showed steer weights up 4 lbs this week to 912 lbs; 12 lbs above a year ago.
Actual weekly cattle slaughter reported at 663,115, was the largest since midsummer.
Large supplies of red meat are prevalent in the marketplace, as total weekly meat production and weekly hog slaughter set records for week ending Nov. 16 (1,147.0 million lbs and 2,761,448 head).
Boxed beef prices traded unevenly steady compared to last week with Choice .45 lower at 232.12 and Select .98 lower at 210.34; placing the Choice-Select spread at 21.78.
Auction volume this week included 50 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 38 percent heifers.
Auction Receipts: 58,600 Last Week 323,900 Last Year 289,500
OKLAHOMA 8400. 40 pct over 600 lbs. 45 pct heifers. Steers: Medium and Large 1
300-350 lbs (332) 189.74; 350-400 lbs (380) 189.59; 400-450 lbs (431) 175.95; 450-500
lbs (479) 173.06; 500-550 lbs (525) 165.11; 550-600 lbs (572) 156.27; 600-650 lbs
(629) 148.56; 650-700 lbs (663) 145.85; 700-750 lbs (727) 144.85; 750-800 lbs (770)
145.14; 800-850 lbs (825) 145.40; 850-900 lbs (875) 144.28; 900-950 lbs (928) 129.44.
Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs (438) 163.61; 450-500 lbs (477) 162.10; 500-550 lbs
(519) 153.27; 550-600 lbs (570) 148.66; 600-650 lbs (617) 137.71; 650-700 lbs (680)
140.64; 750-800 lbs (761) 137.44. Heifers: Medium and Large 1 300-350 lbs (325)
149.97; 350-400 lbs (378) 145.30; 400-450 lbs (423) 152.17; 450-500 lbs (470) 143.33;
500-550 lbs (512) 140.39; 550-600 lbs (581) 136.81; 600-650 lbs (624) 139.69; 650-700
lbs (675) 136.87; 700-750 lbs (723) 137.81; 750-800 lbs (782) 137.45; 800-850 lbs
(809) 136.23; part load 963 lbs 127.50. Medium and Large 1-2 300-350 lbs (334)
125.58; 350-400 lbs (373) 137.36; 400-450 lbs (422) 130.59; 450-500 lbs (483) 134.01;
500-550 lbs (529) 129.11; 550-600 lbs (577) 119.75; 600-650 lbs (626) 130.41; 650-700
lbs (677) 127.37; 750-800 lbs (774) 125.18.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 22
Receipts:
This Week Last Week Last Year
2,096 1,160 759
Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly 3.00 higher on a limited test and heifers had limited comparable receipts to compare to. Demand good. Supply consisted of 97 percent over 600 lbs. and 54 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 750 lbs. 150.14 Current FOB
63 Head: 775 lbs. 141.73 Dec FOB
70 Head: 850 lbs. 141.73 Dec FOB
70 Head: 675 lbs. 154.00 Current Del
75 Head: 800 lbs. 147.00 Current Del
370 Head: 650 lbs. 152.00 Dec Del
150 Head: 775 lbs. 144.00 Dec Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
100 Head: 620 lbs. 145.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
40 Head: 850 lbs. 133.73 Dec FOB
70 Head: 675 lbs. 144.00 Current Del
20 Head: 750 lbs. 140.00 Current Del
365 Head: 832 lbs. 139.36 Current Del
150 Head: 850 lbs. 136.00 Current Del
227 Head: 627 lbs. 141.71 Dec Del
150 Head: 735 lbs. 139.00 Dec Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
70 Head: 580 lbs. 133.00 Current Del
41 Head: 650 lbs. 132.00 Current Del