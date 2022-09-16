Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 lower to 4.00 higher on the week of the Labor Day holiday. Demand was good as the cash fed cattle market holds steady and the Live Cattle futures moved higher.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold unevenly steady at 143.00, not enough dressed purchases for a market trend, the last reported dressed purchase market was on Thursday at 226.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains did not have enough for a market trend, last reported market on Thursday at 141.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.16 lower at 257.26, while Select was 3.85 lower at 234.73 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 604K for the week, 34K less than last week and 25K more than a year ago. Corn production down 3 percent from the August forecast and yields are expected to average 172.5 bushels per harvested acre, that’s down 2.9 bushels from the previous forecast.
Auction volume this week included 54 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 16
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
4702 1005 1090
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (45.3% Steers, 54.7% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 98%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. and 0 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
237 Head: 757 lbs, 185.18 Current DEL
405 Head: 802 lbs, 180.02 Current DEL
100 Head: 900 lbs, 167.60 Current DEL
1245 Head: 850 lbs, 172.53 Oct FOB
75 Head: 600 lbs, 200.00 Oct DEL
30 Head: 975 lbs, 160.00 Oct DEL
40 Head: 650 lbs, 184.00 Oct-Nov DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
54 Head: 680 lbs, 182.00 Current DEL
374 Head: 762 lbs, 174.17 Current DEL
120 Head: 815 lbs, 164.92 Current DEL
160 Head: 900 lbs, 157.00 Current DEL
1380 Head: 800 lbs, 166.53 Oct FOB
75 Head: 550 lbs, 188.00 Oct DEL
325 Head: 725 lbs, 186.00 Oct DEL
32 Head: 975 lbs, 159.00 Oct DEL
50 Head: 625 lbs, 178.00 Oct-Nov DEL
