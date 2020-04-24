NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
April 24
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 222,900
Last Week: 195,200
Year Ago: 268,500
Compared to April 17: Steers and heifers sold uneven; from 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher. Feeder cattle continue to back up on ranches as some producers continue to shake their head and wonder what will happen next.
However, some have had a huge dose of reality and have moved on by selling cattle at lower prices, certainly not what they wanted to do.
Grazing calves have started to see their demand wane this week as turnout dates have come and gone.
Bigger feeders seem to have stabilized and found some footing.
A backlog of fed cattle at this level will be impossible to eliminate in a timely fashion resulting in fed supplies remaining above slaughter capacity for several months.
Anecdotes of fed cattle being pulled ahead for slaughter by two to three weeks around the beginning to middle of February have now disintegrated to being two to three weeks behind. That is what happens when daily slaughter for the five-day workweek averages 85K compared to 120K plus (a 30 percent reduction).
Weekly cattle slaughter for this week estimated at 469K, 33K less than last week and 173K less than last year. Smaller cattle harvests will be smaller than expected for a longer period as the country navigates an invisible antagonist. There is little doubt the longer the above situation goes on there will be a large financial loss by cattlemen.
The last three weeks of negotiated cash cattle trading has been very light on receipts with those being three of the four smallest weeks since LMR started in 2001.
This week live cattle purchases will be quoted from 95.00 to 100.00, while dressed transactions in Nebraska are reported at 148.00 to 160.00. Dressed steer slaughter weights for week ending April 11, 2020 was reported at 886 lbs; 2 lbs heavier than last year and 20 lbs heavier than the previous five-year average.
One report that several analysts were watching this week is the Cold Storage Report covering stocks ending March 31, 2020. Total red meat supplies in freezers were down 2 percent from the previous month but up 7 percent from last year.
Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 2 percent from the previous month and up 11 percent from last year.
Frozen pork supplies were down 4 percent from the previous month but up 2 percent from last year.
Stocks of pork bellies were up 6 percent from last month and up 34 percent from last year. Pork slaughter was disrupted earlier in the calendar than that of beef slaughter and beef packers ramped up slaughter for a couple of weeks ahead of the problems with worker attendance.
Pork cold storage items will be affected more than beef by pulling from their inventory simply due to size and scale of slaughter capacity. With several pork facilities harvesting 10K head plus per day, a disruption of hours in service grows exponentially as minutes tick by. The hog slaughter rate right now is reminiscent of a normal slaughter day back in the spring of 2000.
Oil markets fell hard and fast on Monday, falling into unprecedented territory and the steady decline in value since the first of the year can very easily be described as the worst selloff in modern times with the May contract (which expired on Tuesday) of West Texas Intermediate Crude traded at a negative value (-$40.32 was the low for the day) due to limited storage and decreased demand due to consumers traveling less for work and pleasure.
Choice and Select boxed beef daily closes soared to all-time-record highs. This morning’s boxed beef value was reported at 289.61, shattering the previous daily record of 265.59 on May 19, 2015.
Cattle on Feed Report released today had On Feed at 95 percent; Placements at 77 percent and Marketings at 113 percent.
Auction volume this week included 58 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
April 24
Receipts:580 Last Week: 365 Year Ago: 3,680
Compared to April 17: Feeder steers and heifers not fully established. Demand light to moderate. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 69 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
180 Head: 860 lbs; 102.50 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
280 Head: 850 lbs; 100.76 Current FOB
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
120 Head: 850 lbs; 94.50 Current Del