NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 29
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
517,800 265,800 291,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North Central and South Central Regions sold steady to 4.00 higher. In the Southeast Region steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 lower with the exception of 400 lbs steers selling 2.00 higher. Demand was good this week nationwide.
With some improvement on the U.S. Drought Monitor over the week, several areas did receive some moisture and drought conditions have improved. The early marketing of calves continues for most areas of the U.S. Additionally, the reduction and liquidation of the herds has continued with mature cow year to date harvest increasing 10 percent over the last two years.
September Corn was 0.4275 higher for the week with Friday’s close at 6.6875.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 0.50 to 1.00 lower at 145.00 to 148.00, while the dressed sales sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower from 232.00 to 233.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 higher at 142.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.52 lower at 262.76, while Select was 0.82 higher at 238.76 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 678K for the week, 17K more than last week and 25K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 2
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
4258 1076 1211
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable sales on feeder steers or heifers for a market trend. Trading activity was moderate on moderate demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (49.6% Steers, 50.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2% shrink or equivalent, with a .8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, UT
Steers — Medium and Large 1
30 Head: 825 lbs, 183.00 Current DEL
154 Head: 859 lbs, 175.95 Current DEL
120 Head: 950 lbs, 160.00 Current DEL
1468 Head: 850 lbs, 176.53 Sep FOB
71 Head: 900 lbs, 174.00 Sep DEL
30 Head: 675 lbs, 186.00 Sep-Oct DEL
110 Head: 775 lbs, 181.00 Sep-Oct DEL
130 Head: 875 lbs, 179.00 Oct DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
60 Head: 850 lbs, 170.00 Current DEL
90 Head: 900 lbs, 165.00 Current DEL
1740 Head: 800 lbs, 169.53 Sep FOB
30 Head: 655 lbs, 181.00 Sep-Oct DEL
100 Head: 775 lbs, 175.00 Sep-Oct DEL
125 Head: 875 lbs, 167.00 Sep-Oct DEL
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.