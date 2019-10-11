NATIONAL FEEDER

AND STOCKER CATTLE

(Federal-State Market News)

St. Joseph, Mo.

Oct. 11

RECEIPTS:      Auctions      Direct    Video/Internet       Total
This week:     218,500       48,100      33,200             299,800
Last Week:     192,700       60,600       4,300             257,600
Year Ago:      195,000       32,500       6,100             233,600

   Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 3.00 lower to 2.00 higher.  
There were some instances in the Northern Plains of steer and heifer calves selling 
up to 8.00 lower than the previous week.  Good demand remains for yearlings as the 
supply becomes more limited and the cash fed cattle market has come off lows received 
in the aftermath of the plant fire in August.  Demand for calves has been light to 
moderate at best, with sharp discounts being applied to unweaned calves with no 
solid health programs.  The Southeast complex has started to move more calves this 
week compared to recent weeks and the demand would be considered moderate to good.  
Demand for feeders is good for those calves at least 45 days weaned and preferably 
60 days along with a couple of rounds of shots. The seasonal temperature swings have 
arrived and calves that show up bawling and without health records have a hard time 
finding eager new owners, regardless of genetics they may possess.  Farmer feeders 
have just begun their corn harvest in some areas, however most of the corn is not 
down to that 15 percent moisture that everyone is looking for.  Many of the farmer-
feeders don't have much interest in buying calves until they have their grain harvest 
complete as they don't have the time necessary to check and doctor bawling calves. 
Persistent rains have yard conditions wet and muddy which is also causing cattle 
feeders to wait on buying calves. More moisture across the mid-section of the country 
coupled with the early winter storm brought snow which caused consignments of calves 
to cancel and auctions to reschedule in the Dakotas. Much larger auction receipts 
expected next week in the Northern Plains.  In the Southern Plains, wheat planting 
is basically completed by now and temperatures are moving to a typical fall situation.  
An early freeze will probably be seen in Oklahoma and to parts of Texas this weekend, 
leaving the grazing Bermuda brown in color until it warms up again next spring.  In 
Nebraska, most sellers pick a week and sell their livestock about the same time every 
year and the bulk of the calves and some yearlings are a few pounds lighter than last 
year.  Most pasture grass grew rapidly all summer and never harden up like most years.  
A lot of producers complained about the "washy" grass and it has affected the weaning 
weight on a lot of calves. To add more insult to injury 500 to 600 lbs steers calves 
averaged 16.00-24.00 per cwt less this week than same week last year.  A sharp in the 
Feeder Cattle futures on Wednesday left the front 4 months gaining at least 2.00 in 
value.  For the week, the Choice cutout closed 3.70 higher at 215.66, while Select was 
1.76 higher at 188.68; putting the Choice-Select spread at 26.98.  On Thursday this week, 
the Choice-Select spread was at 28.97, the largest since mid-June 2017.  Packers continue 
to chase the quality as longer fed cattle in Northern Plains commanded a higher price than 
the Southern Plains last week.  Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 
640K for the week, 6K more than last week and 2K less than a year ago.  Auction volume 
this week included 46 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.

Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle 
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 11

Receipts: 760       Last Week:  1,424    Year Ago:  245  

   Compared to last week:  Feeder steers 3.00 higher and feeder heifers 3.00 lower on 
limited comparable sales. Demand moderate to good. Supply consisted of 100 percent 
over 600 lbs. and 39 percent heifers.  Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB 
weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on 
calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights.  Current sales are up to 
14 days delivery. 

               Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price  Delivery
   60      820       820       142.73         142.73   Current FOB  Split Loads
   90      725       725       146.00         146.00   Current Del   
   45      825       825       137.00         137.00   Current Del  Split Loads
  210      850       850       141.50         141.50   Current Del   
   60      900       900       135.00         135.00   Current Del   

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price  Delivery
   20      760       760       139.73         139.73   Current FOB  Split Loads
   30      725       725       138.00         138.00   Current Del   
   45      800       800       135.00         135.00   Current Del   
  120      850       850       130.00         130.00   Current Del   
   20      850       850       130.00         130.00   Current Del  Split Loads
   60      965       965       130.00         130.00   Current Del

Tags

Recommended for you