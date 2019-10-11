NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 11
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total This week: 218,500 48,100 33,200 299,800 Last Week: 192,700 60,600 4,300 257,600 Year Ago: 195,000 32,500 6,100 233,600 Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 3.00 lower to 2.00 higher. There were some instances in the Northern Plains of steer and heifer calves selling up to 8.00 lower than the previous week. Good demand remains for yearlings as the supply becomes more limited and the cash fed cattle market has come off lows received in the aftermath of the plant fire in August. Demand for calves has been light to moderate at best, with sharp discounts being applied to unweaned calves with no solid health programs. The Southeast complex has started to move more calves this week compared to recent weeks and the demand would be considered moderate to good. Demand for feeders is good for those calves at least 45 days weaned and preferably 60 days along with a couple of rounds of shots. The seasonal temperature swings have arrived and calves that show up bawling and without health records have a hard time finding eager new owners, regardless of genetics they may possess. Farmer feeders have just begun their corn harvest in some areas, however most of the corn is not down to that 15 percent moisture that everyone is looking for. Many of the farmer- feeders don't have much interest in buying calves until they have their grain harvest complete as they don't have the time necessary to check and doctor bawling calves. Persistent rains have yard conditions wet and muddy which is also causing cattle feeders to wait on buying calves. More moisture across the mid-section of the country coupled with the early winter storm brought snow which caused consignments of calves to cancel and auctions to reschedule in the Dakotas. Much larger auction receipts expected next week in the Northern Plains. In the Southern Plains, wheat planting is basically completed by now and temperatures are moving to a typical fall situation. An early freeze will probably be seen in Oklahoma and to parts of Texas this weekend, leaving the grazing Bermuda brown in color until it warms up again next spring. In Nebraska, most sellers pick a week and sell their livestock about the same time every year and the bulk of the calves and some yearlings are a few pounds lighter than last year. Most pasture grass grew rapidly all summer and never harden up like most years. A lot of producers complained about the "washy" grass and it has affected the weaning weight on a lot of calves. To add more insult to injury 500 to 600 lbs steers calves averaged 16.00-24.00 per cwt less this week than same week last year. A sharp in the Feeder Cattle futures on Wednesday left the front 4 months gaining at least 2.00 in value. For the week, the Choice cutout closed 3.70 higher at 215.66, while Select was 1.76 higher at 188.68; putting the Choice-Select spread at 26.98. On Thursday this week, the Choice-Select spread was at 28.97, the largest since mid-June 2017. Packers continue to chase the quality as longer fed cattle in Northern Plains commanded a higher price than the Southern Plains last week. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 640K for the week, 6K more than last week and 2K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 46 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 11
Receipts: 760 Last Week: 1,424 Year Ago: 245 Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 higher and feeder heifers 3.00 lower on limited comparable sales. Demand moderate to good. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 39 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery. Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery 60 820 820 142.73 142.73 Current FOB Split Loads 90 725 725 146.00 146.00 Current Del 45 825 825 137.00 137.00 Current Del Split Loads 210 850 850 141.50 141.50 Current Del 60 900 900 135.00 135.00 Current Del Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery 20 760 760 139.73 139.73 Current FOB Split Loads 30 725 725 138.00 138.00 Current Del 45 800 800 135.00 135.00 Current Del 120 850 850 130.00 130.00 Current Del 20 850 850 130.00 130.00 Current Del Split Loads 60 965 965 130.00 130.00 Current Del