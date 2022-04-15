NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
April 11
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
330,500 224,000 343,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower. Demand was reported from moderate to very good depending on flesh condition and area. Buyers were willing to take on inventory albeit at lower prices due to sharply higher grain futures and falling upfront feeder cattle futures. Nearby Feeder futures were 5.025 and 6.750 lower for the week, while June Live cattle lost 2.025 this week.
In the grain pit this week, July corn was 0.39 higher and July soybeans were 1.0125 higher. December new crop corn closed the week at 7.16; 2.20 higher than last year same time and that has pressured futures this week.
The supply of feeders would be considered moderate at this point in the season, and Year-to-Date auction receipts on this report are only around 44K less than a year ago.
New crop unweaned fall calves have started to make their way to town as ranchers are not willing to graze drought affected fields with calves this year. Demand was moderate for those kind and discounts are applied to those cattle that won't go to grass and take to gaining in a hurry.
Most ranchers are trying to hold their herd genetics together by keeping their best females. Cows that are somewhat borderline on production traits may find their way to town sooner rather than later as input costs have grown substantially in the last year.
Weather in the Plains continues to be a roller coaster as snow was seen flying in areas this week only to be followed by a warm-up into 70s and 80s over the weekend. Due to the fluctuating temperatures, farmers are now itching to get in the field even though the ground temperature may not be ideal; they like to look at the calendar when making those first planting decisions.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold steady to 1.00 lower from the previous week at 137.00 to 138.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold steady at 222.00.
The Boxed beef cutout was mixed this week with Choice higher and Select lower. Wholesale buyers will now turn to Mother’s Day and Memorial Day holidays as Easter ham sales are this week in the grocery stores. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.33 higher at 270.47, while Select was 2.19 lower at 260.33 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 676K for the week, 37K more than last week and 34K more than a year ago. If realized, this week’s cattle slaughter would be the fifth largest since 2011. Auction volume this week included 54 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 46 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
April 15
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
262 2360 1429
Compared to last week: Compared to last week: Not enough comparable sales for a market trend. Trading activity was moderate to active on good buyer demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (33.2% Steers, 66.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
52 Head: 900 lbs, 139.53 Current FOB
35 Head: 850 lbs, 140.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
175 Head: 870 lbs, 136.00 Current DEL