SALEM — It’s not a great time for farmers who are “looky-loos” to shop for machinery, said salesman Brayden Sechser.
Equipment is disappearing quickly from dealership lots, and in some cases, it’s pre-sold before even arriving, said Sechser, who works at Brim Tractor in Salem, Ore.
“It just moves too fast,” he said.
Brisk sales would seem like good news for farm machinery dealers and manufacturers, but experts say supply shortages are preventing them from fully capitalizing on demand.
Dan Brim, who owns Brim Tractor’s eight dealerships in Oregon and Washington, said he simply can’t keep popular products such as compact tractors and excavators in stock.
“We are constantly running out of the most popular types of equipment,” Brim said. “I believe our sales would be 30% higher if we had a consistent flow of the right products.”
That problem is widespread and it’s reflected in industry statistics compiled by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Compared to this time last year, unit sales during the first third of 2022 have decreased roughly 14% for two-wheel-drive tractors, 8% for four-wheel-drive tractors and 14.5% for self-propelled combines.
The drop in sales volume is entirely due to supply constraints, since farmers are eager to buy new machinery, said Kip Eideberg, AEM’s senior vice president of government and industry relations.
“Demand is strong across all our sectors,” Eideberg said. “It’s unfortunate we can’t take advantage of the situation because of these bottlenecks.”
There’s no immediate relief is in sight for the supply chain problems that are throttling farm machinery availability, though legislation before Congress may offer longer-term solutions.
For now, though, a recent AEM survey found that 70% of manufacturers expect delays in equipment and parts deliveries to get worse in the foreseeable future.
“Things are not going to get better in the short term, so we need legislation to address these issues,” Eideberg said. “The longer we wait, the longer we are going to feel the pain. There is a real sense of urgency here.”
Port congestion and labor shortages have conspired to hinder shipments of machinery components, preventing manufacturers from fulfilling demand for new tractors and combines, experts say.
The lack of computer chips required for high-tech features in modern farm equipment is but one example of the problem, which also extends to more mundane parts such as tires, windshields and knobs.
“All it takes is trouble getting one or two items and you can’t make the machine,” said Michael Langemeier, an agricultural economist at Purdue University who tracks the farm equipment industry. “There’s no magic pill here. No easy fix.”
During a recent tour of Midwestern manufacturing facilities, Eideberg routinely saw unfinished farm machinery sitting outside factories, waiting for components to arrive.
It’s taking about five to six times longer now for mechanics to acquire service parts than before the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Meanwhile, the inventories of some equipment dealers are so depleted that they’re buying machinery simply to strip it for parts, Eideberg said. “That’s how desperate people are.”
Machinery sales slumped due to weak commodity prices during much of the past decade, so the recent resurgence in crop values has spurred farmers to invest in new technology, Langemeier said.
“We’re at the point a lot of people need to replace the machines they bought 10 or 15 years ago,” he said.
The shortage of equipment has prompted growers to instead buy farmland, which has shot up 20% in value since last year, Langemeier said.
“They would buy a lot more machinery if there were inventories available,” he said.
About 40% of farmers recently surveyed as part of Purdue University’s Ag Economy Barometer reported that insufficient supplies have impeded their equipment purchases.
“That’s unprecedented,” Langemeier said. “Historically, that would be zero.”
Congress is considering bills aimed at relieving port congestion and improving domestic manufacturing, with supporters hoping for bipartisan approval before its August recess.
Even then, it will take time to implement the bills enough to make the supply chain operate more smoothly, Eideberg said.
“You can’t turn the Titanic, as it were, around in a matter of minutes,” he said.
Some provisions of the Bipartisan Innovation Act are aimed at longer-term goals, such as increasing domestic manufacturing of semiconductor computer chips, he said.
“There’s never a better time to start than today,” Eideberg said.
Others would have quicker effects, such as provisions that reduce tariffs on Chinese components and improve options for manufacturers, he said. The legislation may also include labor-related provisions, including Pell grants for technical education programs.
“If we don’t have enough skilled workers, we’re not going to be able to compete,” Eideberg said, adding there’s been too much emphasis in the U.S. on four-year colleges rather than shorter-term technical education.
“We’ve attached too much value on the one at the expense of the other,” he said.