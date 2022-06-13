A federal appeals court has thrown out legal challenges to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s hemp regulations because crop processors don’t face imminent harm from the rules.
The hemp industry filed a lawsuit and a petition against the DEA’s rules, arguing they effectively criminalize certain processing steps contrary to the 2018 Farm Bill.
Cannabis plants with less than 0.3% THC, a psychoactive compound, are considered hemp while those with a higher level are regulated as marijuana, which is illegal under federal law.
In 2020, the DEA adopted regulations stating that derivates from the hemp plant must also fall below 0.3% THC to qualify for the exemption from being treated as controlled substances.
According to the Hemp Industries Association, the DEA’s regulations have prohibited interim and waste extracts that contain more than 0.3% THC, which inevitably occur during processing but are later diluted.
For example, the compound CBD, or cannabidiol, is commonly added to foods and beverages or sold as a supplement intended to treat inflammation and other ailments.
Extracting CBD from hemp requires processors to handle interim substances in which the THC level is temporarily elevated above 0.3%.
The Hemp Industries Association fears the DEA regulations will result in criminal or civil charges against processors while discouraging investment in hemp products.
However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has now dismissed both its lawsuit and its petition, ruling that the regulations don’t pose an imminent “injury-in-fact” to the hemp organization or its members.
Though the hemp industry group believe the rules expand the DEA’s authority beyond what Congress intended in the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the crop, the federal agency says it “did not intend any difference between the regulatory language and the statute,” the appellate court said.
“Therefore, petitioners’ primary argument is simply pushing on an open door because there is no dispute with the government,” the ruling said.
The appellate court rejected the hemp organization’s petition due to the lack of a legal “controversy” and dismissed a parallel lawsuit for similar reasons.
While the petition targeted the validity of the regulations, the lawsuit sought a declaration and injunction shielding hemp processors from prosecution.
According to the appellate court, the hemp organization hasn’t shown that processors face a “sufficiently imminent or substantial risk of enforcement” for handling interim hemp extracts.
Despite statements from DEA officials that suggest these substances remain illegal, the threat of prosecution remains too “conjectural” for the lawsuit to proceed, the ruling said.
If the regulations themselves are “agnostic” regarding the treatment of interim byproducts, the potential for criminal or civil charges is not “certainly impending,” according to the appellate court.
The DEA’s regulations only address hemp’s status in the agency’s “schedule” of controlled substances, but not the “separate question” of whether the extraction process is authorized or prohibited, the ruling said.
“We would be hard-pressed to conclude that an agency rule that allegedly takes no position on the liability or immunity of a desired course of conduct can simultaneously proscribe or deny immunity for that same conduct,” the ruling said.