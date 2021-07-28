A coalition of biotech critics is challenging the legality of new USDA rules that allow developers more leeway in deciding how genetically engineered crops are regulated.
The agency eased restrictions last year so that biotech developers can decide whether crops altered with various methods come under the agency’s jurisdiction.
The National Family Farm Coalition and five other organizations have filed a complaint alleging that USDA’s regulations violate several federal laws and will endanger farmers and wildlife.
The lawsuit alleges that genetically engineered, or GE, crops will “now effectively be left to the devices of their manufacturers” who can grow and sell them “without any further oversight” by USDA, “regardless of their agronomic risks” or their “risks to soils, waterways, native ecosystems, and endangered species.”
Traditionally, biotech crops that posed the risk of becoming plant pests, such as those modified with agrobacterium, had to be “deregulated” by USDA, which involved extensive environmental analysis.
Until they were deregulated, developers had to obtain permission for these crops to be field tested or moved across state lines.
If another method was used that didn’t involve plant pests, such as gene editing or a gene gun, then the biotech developer still had to confirm the crop wasn’t subject to the time-consuming deregulatory process.
Under the new rules, though, biotech developers can decide for themselves if their crops are exempt from the deregulatory process.
If they decide a crop isn’t exempt, the USDA will evaluate it for six months to determine if it’s a “plausible” plant pest risk. If not, the crop can be commercialized. Only if the agency finds that a crop plausibly poses such a risk does the deregulatory process apply.
In the past, critics filed a lawsuit against USDA alleging the deregulatory process was insufficient, which complicated the commercialization of such crops as alfalfa and sugar beets that were genetically engineered to withstand glyphosate herbicides.
The plaintiffs claim that USDA enacted the regulations contrary to the Endangered Species Act by failing to “consult” with other agencies about potential harms from releasing genetically engineered crops without an environmental analysis.
The complaint alleges that USDA violated the National Environmental Policy Act by ignoring the regulation’s cumulative impacts and by refusing to study reasonable alternatives to the new rules.
The USDA violated the Plant Protection Act because the new regulation doesn’t protect against noxious weeds or follow sound science, and the agency unlawfully disregarded provisions in the 2008 Farm Bill requiring stronger biotech controls, according to the plaintiffs.
By delegating its authority to private companies, the USDA has also violated the principle of “separation of powers” under the U.S. Constitution, the complaint said.
The lawsuit has asked a federal judge in California to declare the new regulations unlawful and overturn their implementation.
A representative of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which enacted the rules, said the agency “cannot comment on pending litigation.”
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, which represents developers, is reviewing the lawsuit but has no further comment, a representative said.