The USDA’s regulations for labeling genetically engineered food have come under fire in a lawsuit that accuses the agency of violating the federal law requiring such disclosures.
The complaint filed by the Center for Food Safety, as well as grocers and other nonprofits, alleges that USDA’s labeling rules are so narrow or restrictive as to misguide consumers about genetically engineered food ingredients.
“Unfortunately, in its final decision the agency fell far short of fulfilling the promise of meaningful labeling of GE foods,” the complaint said. “In fact in many ways the result is in the direct or de facto concealment of these foods and avoidance their labeling.”
A representative of the USDA said the agency has “no comment due to pending litigation.”
Before Congress enacted the Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act in 2016, controversies over mandatory labeling for genetically engineered foods swirled for years at the state level. Vermont, Maine and Connecticut passed GE labeling laws while voters in Oregon, Washington and California rejected ballot initiatives mandating them.
The federal law was intended to establish a nationwide labeling system, with the USDA implementing the statute with regulations that were enacted in late 2018.
However, the plaintiffs claim that USDA’s regulations violate the Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act as well as free speech rights and administrative law.
First of all, the USDA allows companies to disclose “bioengineered” food on labels with a matrix “quick response” bar code, despite findings from its own study that determined many shoppers don’t have access to smart phones or the internet, or don’t know how to use that technology, the complaint said.
This rule doesn’t comply with the disclosure statute’s requirement that packages contain an “additional and comparable” labeling method, in addition to the matrix bar code, according to the complaint.
“Even if consumers had access and knowledge to use a QR Code, it is unrealistic for a shopper to scan all of the many items they are shopping for on any given shopping trip,” the plaintiffs claim. “This would be an undue burden on the consumer and greatly impede access to information that is currently required for all other forms of food labeling.”
Secondly, the USDA has required labels to use the term “bioengineering” rather than more common terminology, such as “genetically engineered” or “genetically modified,” which is used by the agency itself in other contexts, the complaint alleges.
While the Congress used “bioengineering” in the disclosure law, the statute also allowed “any similar term” to be used on label packaging, so the USDA’s prohibition against the other words “is contrary to the plain language of the statute,” the plaintiffs claim.
“The record evidence overwhelmingly indicates that, because consumers are unfamiliar with ‘bioengineered,’ limiting the language to only this term fails to adequately inform consumers of the fact that foods are genetically engineered,” the complaint said.
Thirdly, the statute requires labels for food made with highly refined genetically engineered ingredients, but USDA has instead excluded products which don’t contain a detectable level of genetically modified material, the lawsuit alleges.
Refined beet and cane sugar, high fructose corn syrup and degummed refined vegetable oils made from genetically engineered crops aren’t likely to require labels because the DNA has been eliminated or degraded through processing.
“Consumers will see other products disclosed as GE, but not processed foods, and wrongly assume that these foods are not GE foods,” the complaint said.
Finally, the plaintiffs argue that USDA’s regulations violate the right to free speech by restricting label language to the “narrow and inadequate forms” mandated by the agency, even though alternative terms are truthful.
“To limit speech as it does the rule must be supported by a substantial government interest, but there is no cognizable governmental interest, let alone a substantial one, in prohibiting disclosures on genetically engineered foods beyond the bioengineered classification,” the complaint said.