A new lawsuit accuses the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of exceeding its authority by enacting regulatory changes that “would effectively destroy the burgeoning hemp industry.”
The Hemp Industries Association has filed a complaint claiming a recent rule revision unlawfully “sweeps hemp into DEA’s purview” by effectively criminalizing extracts from the crop.
“DEA’s latest jurisdictional overstep threatens every stage of the hemp production supply chain and jeopardizes the entire hemp industry,” the complaint said. “If allowed to stand, DEA’s intrusion will undermine a linchpin of the new hemp economy that has created tens of thousands of new jobs and provided a lucrative new crop for America’s struggling farmers.”
A spokesperson for the DEA said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp stopped being regulated as an illegal drug under the Controlled Substances Act and the USDA assumed primary jurisdiction over the crop, which is defined as containing less than 0.3% of the psychoactive compound THC.
In August, the DEA implemented an “interim final rule,” which became immediately effective, to bring its regulations in line with changes made to the Controlled Substances Act by the 2018 Farm Bill.
As part of those revisions, the agency determined that any material containing more than 0.3% THC would still be considered illegal marijuana, including substances derived from legal hemp crops.
According to the lawsuit, this interpretation of the law would have “serious, immediate and irreparable consequences” because processing hemp for popular cannabidiol or CBD products results in concentrates that “fleetingly” exceed 0.3% THC.
Those intermediate substances are either diluted to fall below the 0.3% THC standard in finished products or they’re discarded as waste, but under the DEA’s rules, hemp processors risk “criminal prosecution” for taking necessary manufacturing steps, the complaint said.
“Given that these materials are inevitable results of the hemp manufacturing process, DEA’s misinterpretation criminalizes essential hemp processing and manufacturing operations and activities,” according to the plaintiffs.
The Hemp Industries Association has asked a federal judge to declare that extracts from hemp are protected under the 2018 Farm Bill and cannot be treated as illegal controlled substances by the DEA, which “lacks any independent authority to regulate any aspect of hemp production.”
The complaint alleges the Farm Bill “unequivocally divests DEA of its regulatory authority in the sphere of hemp production,” since there is “no carve out” in its language for the agency, its administrator or the Controlled Substances Act.
Federal law now contains a broad interpretation of hemp that specifically includes not only the plant itself but also legalizes “the full panoply of hemp-derived products and the associated supply chain,” the plaintiffs claim.