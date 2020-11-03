Minimum wages for guestworkers will be frozen for two years and then increase in step with employee pay and benefits throughout the broader private sector, the U.S. Labor Department announced Monday.
The department will stop basing wages for H-2A workers on USDA pay surveys, a method that has sometimes driven double-digit percentage increases in hourly rates in some states.
Labor Department officials said tying wage increases to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Cost Index will provide farmworkers with steady pay raises, while stabilizing labor costs for farmers.
The Labor Department rejected pleas from some farm groups to eliminate the H-2A wage. They argued that annually adjusting wages were artificially inflating labor costs, protecting nonexistent U.S. workers and hurting producers desperate for labor.
Dan Fazio, executive director of WAFLA, which helps Washington farms hire foreign workers, said the new method is better than the old, but doesn't go far enough to prevent food production from moving out of the country.
"Thank God for small favors. The wage is still too high," he said. "There's no question this was a compromise."
The department annually adjusts the minimum wage guaranteed seasonal foreign farmworkers, most of whom are from Mexico. The wage is intended to be high enough to keep imported labor from being cheaper than U.S. labor.
H-2A wages vary by state. Washington and Oregon are tied for the highest wage in the country at $15.83 an hour. California's wage is $14.77 and Idaho's is $13.62.
The wages will stay the same for 2021 and 2022, letting farmers plan long-range labor costs, according to the Labor Department.
Beginning in 2023, the rates will be adjusted based on average pay and benefit increases for other private-sector employees. Over the past 10 years, the index has increased by an average of 2.8% annually.
Annual increases in H-2A wages have generally been higher, though they can fluctuate wildly from year to year and state to state.
The H-2A wage dropped slightly in Idaho in 2017 and 2018 and then rose by 15.9% in 2019. Wage increases in Washington, Oregon and California have topped 4% in four of the past five years. The H-2A wage exceeds the state minimum wages. Plus, growers must house guestworkers and pay their transportation.
Nevertheless, the number of foreign seasonal farmworkers in the U.S. has roughly tripled since 2012 to more than 258,000 in 2019, according to the Labor Department.
Farmers and trade associations assert producers recruit foreign workers because U.S. workers are unavailable. The minimum H-2A wage drives up production costs without benefiting U.S. workers, they argue.
The Labor Department said setting a pay floor was the only way to make sure the program wouldn't depress wages paid Americans.
The Labor Department estimates its new way of calculating the H-2A wage will apply to 97% of foreign farmworkers.
A small percentage, such as supervisors and on-farm construction laborers, will be paid the same as U.S. workers in similar occupations. The Labor Department said such skilled workers may be in line for higher pay.
The USDA announced in September it will discontinue the wage surveys formerly used by Labor to set H-2A wages. The United Farm Workers sued, claiming that ending the survey would cut wages for foreign and U.S. farmworkers.
U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd in Sacramento issued a temporary restraining order Oct. 13, ordering the USDA to publish the wage survey in November as planned.
Even if the USDA must continue the pay surveys, the Labor Department says it wants to quit basing wages on them. The results are too unpredictable and volatile, according to the department.