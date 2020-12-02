A federal judge has ruled that the USDA has correctly refused to turn over farmer information to a company that analyzes and sells data to agribusiness suppliers.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has ruled that USDA’s records about farmers and the size and location of their operations are “exempt from disclosure” under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA.
Farm Market iD, the data company, sought information that “when combined with other public data could lead to identification of individual farmers and reveal information about their farms and financial status,” he said.
The potential public benefits of releasing the data don’t outweigh these privacy concerns because there’s no evidence of fraud in USDA programs and because information about individual growers “does not directly shed light on USDA’s operations or activities,” the judge said.
The ruling affirms that Congress intended to shield “geospatial information” and farm data submitted by growers to participate in USDA payment programs.
A prohibition against disclosing certain farm information was included in the 2008 Farm Bill in reaction to an earlier decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which would have made the data public.
In this case, Farm Market iD filed a complaint against the USDA for failing to release farm records the company uses to help marketers sell seed, pesticides, fertilizers and other agribusiness products, arguing the data is not exempt from FOIA requirements.
The company argued that USDA previously provided identification numbers for growers and farmland tracts for more than a decade but then “abruptly stopped” in 2019 without explaining why.
The USDA responded that it had instead provided “a statistical version of the requested data” that couldn’t be used to identify specific growers, which “Congress sought to prohibit from disclosure.”
Kelly sided with the USDA’s arguments, finding that data about land tracts sought by Farm Market iD falls under the definition of “geospatial” information that’s exempt from FOIA.
The data company claimed making farmer identification numbers public could expose whether “USDA is overpaying program participants” who game the subsidy system, which would “help root out possible fraud.”
However, the judge discounted the claim because “there is no evidence in the record” to support the fraud allegation and because the data reveal more about individual farmers than USDA’s functioning, so the disclosure would amount to “a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
Farm Market iD’s request for an injunction against USDA’s “policy and practice” of failing to comply with FOIA deadlines was also dismissed because the agency’s “administrative appeal backlog is not enough to show a policy or practice of unlawful delay.”