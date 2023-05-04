Black farmers who were promised USDA debt relief didn’t have a valid contract with the government, precluding a lawsuit over the program’s termination, according to a federal judge.
In 2021, Congress authorized the USDA to forgive about $4 billion in loans to Black and minority farmers under the American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus pandemic recovery bill.
The program provoked lawsuits from white farmers across the U.S., including an Oregon couple, who claimed the government had unlawfully discriminated against them based on race.
Several preliminary injunctions halted the money from being disbursed, but before the litigation could be fully resolved, Congress scrapped the program last year in the Inflation Reduction Act.
That legislation instead implemented other forms of debt relief for financially distressed farmers that weren’t directly related to their race.
In response to the change, John Boyd, founder of the National Black Farmers Association, was joined by his wife and other Black farmers in filing lawsuit against the U.S. government.
The complaint sought class-action status to broadly represent “socially disadvantaged farmers” who’d been offered but then denied debt relief, arguing the U.S. government had breached their contracts by reneging on the loan forgiveness program.
Senior Judge Edward Damich of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has now dismissed the plaintiffs’ arguments due to the lack of “any unambiguous expression by government officials of an intent to enter into a contract with them as program participants.”
The legal provisions that created the debt relief program didn’t require affected farmers to provide anything in exchange for financial assistance, which is a necessary element of a contract, the ruling said.
“Communications from the government of this sort are not offers that form a binding contract upon filling in the blanks of a government-prepared form,” the judge said.
Though the notices sent to minority farmers provided several options — such as accepting or rejecting the loan forgiveness, or requesting the amount to be recalculated — they didn’t explicitly make any promises or waive any rights, he said.
“Moreover, merely accepting payment from another party is not a mutual exchange of consideration,” the judge said.
Many sections of the pandemic recovery bill did invest the government with “specific contracting authority,” but that power was omitted from provisions enacting the debt relief program, according to the ruling.
While Boyd and his wife claim they lobbied President Joe Biden and members of Congress to pass the debt relief program, that doesn’t demonstrate “a mutuality of intent to contract,” the judge said.
“There is a presumption that Congress does not intend to bind itself contractually when passing a public law, and there is no clear indication that Congress intended to enter into an implied-in-fact contract with the Boyds” by enacting the provision, he said.
The plaintiffs claim they didn’t litigate against the USDA for past discrimination based on the loan forgiveness program, but this “purported offer” is too “vague and nonspecific” to serve as a contractual term, according to the ruling.
“Plaintiffs do not allege the particular claims that they chose not to litigate against the government, or that their offer included a guarantee that they would receive any amount of compensation within any particular amount of time,” the judge said.
The debt relief program likewise did not extinguish the ability of socially disadvantaged farmers to pursue racial prejudice allegations against USDA in court, he said. “Accordingly, plaintiffs remained free to litigate any previously unasserted discrimination claims notwithstanding the enactment of ARPA.”
