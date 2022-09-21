A federal judge has refused to dismiss a Colorado landowner’s lawsuit seeking damages from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a massive spill of polluted mine water.
Todd Hennis alleges that EPA caused a mine blowout that contaminated his property in 2015 and then built a water treatment facility on it without paying just compensation.
Judge Armando Bonilla of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has allowed Hennis to proceed with his complaint against the EPA, rejecting the agency’s argument that it’s legally shielded from facing the allegations.
Though Hennis may not prevail in his claims, it’s too early in the litigation to conclude the federal government can’t be held liable for flooding and occupying his 33-acre property next to the Gold King Mine, the judge said.
“At this stage of the proceedings, I must view the allegations in the light most favorable to Mr. Hennis and draw all reasonable inferences in his favor,” Bonilla said in a ruling from the bench last month, according to a recently released transcript of the oral arguments.
Blowout aftermath
The mine blowout and its aftermath provoked criticism that EPA hadn’t accepted accountability for damages sustained by downstream farmers and others affected by the 3 million-gallon spill of acid mine drainage.
The EPA initially said private claims against it were barred but then later agreed to re-examine them. The agency has reached several settlements with state governments over the matter, but litigation over the disaster has continued.
In Hennis’ case, the EPA argued the case cannot move forward under the “doctrine of necessity,” which protects the government against takings claims arising from emergency response measures.
The agency can’t be held liable for actions meant to protect the public from the disaster, such as treating contaminated water on Hennis’ land, according to the government.
The judge refused to throw out the case on that basis, ruling the EPA must show it’s responding to an “actual emergency” because the “imminent danger” from the toxic spill has diminished over time.
Seven-year anniversary
“We have just passed the seven-year anniversary of the blowout, and the government is still occupying and operating on Mr. Hennis’ land,” Bonilla said, noting that the factual record is currently insufficient to assess the EPA’s actions.
The EPA also claimed that Hennis gave the agency permission to stage emergency cleanup operations on his land, but the plaintiff said he was unlawfully coerced with the threat of steep civil penalties.
The judge said Hennis should be given the opportunity to prove he’d consented involuntarily, under circumstances that “permitted no alternative” due to the government’s “coercive acts.”
It’s unclear the plaintiff can “prove the legal elements of coercion” — particularly since Hennis had an attorney and “engaged with the EPA for many years,” among other factors — but the judge said he “cannot rule it out at this time based on the limited record presented.”
Likewise, the judge has allowed Hennis to argue his consent was based on misrepresentations. The plaintiff claims EPA strung him along with false promises of renting or leasing the affected property.
The value of Hennis’ land and how much it was diminished is a “discussion we can have on another day,” Bonilla said. “But we need to resolve, first and foremost, the many factual and legal issues regarding whether there was an authorized government taking of Mr. Hennis' property and, if so, its duration.”
Contractor blamed
The toxic spill occurred in 2015, when the EPA was investigating how much contaminated water was seeping from the abandoned mine and whether it could be treated.
The agency has blamed a contractor for inadvertently causing the blowout, which figures prominently in its legal defense.
If the EPA didn’t cause the catastrophe, the agency claims the damage to Hennis’ property can’t be considered a government taking.
Damages resulting from negligence would implicate tort litigation, from which the EPA is protected, the agency said. That’s because the government said it has not waived its “sovereign immunity” against such legal actions in this situation.
The judge has refused to dismiss the lawsuit on those grounds, since Hennis claims the contractor caused the catastrophe while acting under the EPA’s direction.
The resulting flooding can be considered a government taking under federal case law, though there are still “numerous questions regarding the events” that led up to the disaster, the judge said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.