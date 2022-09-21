Mine spill three times larger than first estimated, EPA says (copy)

People kayak in water discolored by a toxic mine waste spill in Colorado. A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the disaster.

 Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a Colorado landowner’s lawsuit seeking damages from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a massive spill of polluted mine water.

Todd Hennis alleges that EPA caused a mine blowout that contaminated his property in 2015 and then built a water treatment facility on it without paying just compensation.

