To prevent a “zombie-like” regulation from disrupting “walking horse” shows, a federal judge has given the USDA four months to sort out its rules against abusive “soring.”
More than 50 years ago, Congress passed a law intended to stop the practice soring, which encourages a high-stepping gait with blistering agents and devices attached to a horse’s legs.
The USDA decided to overhaul its regulatory system for this law after an internal audit determined it was feebly enforced, with private inspectors at horse shows often reluctant to issue violations to participants.
In a planned rule change, the agency would directly license veterinarians and veterinary technicians as inspectors, rather than delegate this task to horse show organizers under the self-policing model.
The new regulation was completed by the Obama administration in early 2017, but it hadn’t yet been officially published in the Federal Register when the Trump administration took office and withdrew the rule.
Last year, a federal appeals court found the regulation was repealed in violation of administrative law, leaving the question of how to remedy the problem with U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C.
Howell has now decided the 2017 regulation will kick in after four months unless the USDA follows the proper notice-and-comment procedures to withdraw it or enacts new rules to discourage horse soring.
The Humane Society of the United States and other animal advocates wanted the 2017 regulation to become effective immediately, but that was opposed by the USDA and a major show organizer, the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration Association.
The judge has agreed that imposing the 2017 regulation without delay would cause too much upheaval to the walking horse show industry.
For example, since no inspectors have yet been trained under the 2017 rules, the process would “begin from scratch” and effectively cancel this year's show season, she said.
That course of action would be imprudent because the USDA is planning to propose new anti-soring rules that haven’t yet been made public, Howell said.
Doing that "...would be unnecessarily disruptive where the effect would force the regulated entities to dramatically alter their conduct in compliance with what is likely to only be a temporary rule,” the judge said.
However, Howell said she’d impose a 120-day time limit on the USDA to discourage a prolonged delay in regulatory action and because the repeal of the 2017 regulation was severely flawed.
Skipping notice-and-comment requirements creates a “baked-in deficiency of information and democratic engagement” that should be treated seriously, she said.
“Otherwise, agencies would be incentivized to rule first and seek public comment later, thereby subverting the democratic and outcome-improving purposes of this procedural step,” the judge said.
