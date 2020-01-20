AUSTIN, Texas — The rapid pace of federal judges appointed by the Trump administration is pushing the federal bench rightward on issues of critical importance to farming, experts say.
“The federal judiciary is at a turning point,” said Tony Francois, senior attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, which advocates for property rights.
Reshaping the federal judiciary will likely be remembered as one of Trump’s most enduring contributions to agriculture, according to speakers at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Austin, Texas.
“They continue affecting our lives long after the president who appointed them has left the White House,” said Ilya Shapiro, director of constitutional studies with the Cato Institute libertarian think tank.
Since taking power in 2017, President Donald Trump has appointed 187 federal judges to the bench — more than each of his immediate three predecessors did during two terms in office, Shapiro said.
He has also “flipped” three appellate courts — the 2nd, 3rd and 11th Circuits — to a majority of Republic-appointed judges and has steered the traditionally liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals more toward the center, he said.
Republican-appointed judges on the 9th Circuit are now outnumbered by only three seats, compared to 11 seats before Trump took office.
The 9th Circuit, which has jurisdiction over nine Western states, is considered to lean left not because of the progressive orientation of the West Coast, but rather because Congress added multiple new seats to it during the Carter administration, Shapiro said.
“They’ve stayed in the Democratic family, if you will,” he said.
Now, five other federal appellate circuits have more Democrat-appointed judges than the 9th Circuit, he said. “In that statistic, it is not the most left-wing court.”
While federal court rulings can’t reliably be predicted based on who appointed the presiding judges, those selected by Trump tend to adhere to the text of the law, trying to implement the statute’s original constraints, said Francois of PLF.
Since the New Deal progressive era, the dominant judicial theory has held that the intent of federal statutes is of overriding importance, he said. In other words, limiting the power of federal agencies under such laws as the Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act was thought to frustrate their purpose.
“You see this in spades in the environmental arena,” Francois said.
From the conservative perspective, allowing federal agencies this amount of leeway — particularly when deciding specific legal conflicts — can be characterized as “tyranny,” he said.
Beginning with the appointment of Justice Antonin Scalia to the U.S. Supreme Court during the Reagan administration in 1986 and continuing under the Trump administration, originalist judges have concentrated on the exact words of a statute and the limits they impose on government, he said.
The shift can be seen in a recent Clean Water Act case before the Supreme Court, Francois said. During oral arguments, much of the discussion was focused on the law’s actual language than its mission.
Environmentalists are alarmed by this change in judicial philosophy, particularly since many of the newly appointed judges are relatively young people who may be influential for many years, he said. “That is what the left points to in their little panic about the president’s nominees. They will be on the bench for decades.”
With the appointment of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the nation’s highest judicial body also has a new center of gravity, said Shapiro of the Cato Institute.
Now, the deciding vote in many controversial cases is likely to be made by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is considered more conservative than the previous swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, he said.
“He’s not a moderate, he’s not moving left, he’s trying to be strategic,” Shapiro said, adding that Justice Roberts is guided by judicial restraint rather than a political bent. “His project is to de-politicize the court.”