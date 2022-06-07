The federal government has changed its mind about a key question of law in a dispute over cancer risk warnings for pesticides.
While the legal dispute pertains specifically to Roundup glyphosate herbicides, the pesticide industry expects it to serve as a “bellwether” for thousands of federal cases and “countless other products.”
Monsanto, which manufactures Roundup, claims the federal government’s reversal amounts to a “new national policy” that embraces an unworkable “50-state approach” of divergent pesticide labeling rules.
“The government’s new position empowers a California jury — as well as juries and legislatures in the 49 other States — to rewrite a product’s safety warning, even with language contradicting the expert analysis of the agency to which Congress has delegated authority on this issue,” Monsanto said.
In 2019, a jury faulted Monsanto for failing to warn about the product’s alleged cancer risks in a lawsuit brought by Edwin Hardeman, who claimed Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Since then, Monsanto has tried to overturn the $25 million legal judgment awarded to Hardeman, arguing that federal pesticide labeling regulations should have blocked the case from going to trial.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency initially agreed with Monsanto that Roundup’s federally-approved pesticide label pre-empted the cancer risk warnings that Hardeman claimed were required under California law.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Monsanto and EPA’s legal arguments last year, ruling that the federal pesticide label doesn’t conflict with cancer risk warnings required in California.
Monsanto is now challenging the 9th Circuit’s ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court, which is considering whether to review the case and has asked the federal government to weigh in on the issue.
In a court brief, the federal government said the change in presidential administrations and the 9th’s Circuit’s legal reasoning has prompted a shift in its position.
“Although some aspects of EPA-approved labeling may preempt particular state-law requirements, EPA’s approval of labeling that does not warn about particular chronic risks does not by itself preempt a state-law requirement to provide such warnings,” the federal government said.
State governments are pre-empted from allowing pesticide uses that are prohibited by federal label restrictions, but federal law doesn’t preclude state-level warnings for “chronic health risks like carcinogenicity,” the federal government said.
The federal government urged the Supreme Court not to review the lawsuit, but Monsanto argues that it’s provided “no sound reason” why the nation’s highest court should let the 9th Circuit’s ruling stand.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliberate the matter on June 9 and may announce whether it will take the case soon thereafter.
Though EPA has “exhaustively” studied glyphosate for decades and determined a cancer warning for glyphosate herbicides is “unwarranted,” the ruling would allow for a California-specific label that effectively refutes that conclusion, according to Monsanto.
Inconsistent labels would sow confusion among pesticide users and create onerous costs for manufacturers, since the case will establish a precedent for thousands of similar lawsuits, the company said.
That argument is shared by CropLife America, an organization representing pesticide manufacturers, which says the pre-emption questions “reach well beyond this particular case.”
The 9th Circuit’s decision will allow EPA’s findings to be “overridden by lay juries under state law,” creating liabilities for pesticide manufacturers in many other lawsuits, the group said.
While the 9th Circuit characterized the cancer warning as a “minor modification” to the pesticide label, juries could force manufacturers to add false cancer warnings to products, threatening to push chemicals that are “safe and economically vital off the market,” CropLife said.
“There is a real-world cost, in both economic and public health terms, to ‘crying wolf,’” the group said.