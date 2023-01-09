Courtney Briggs

Courtney Briggs, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s senior director of government affairs, speaks about Clean Water Act regulation.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Despite some hard-won concessions, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s attempt to influence federal Clean Water Act policy haven’t produced the desired result.

Over the past year, the organization has tried to temper the scope of the Biden Administration’s new “Waters of the U.S.” regulation, which it believes poses grave risks to agriculture.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you