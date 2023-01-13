Biosolids (copy)

A sign warns the public to stay away from vegetation fertilized with biosolids in this file photo. Biosolids containing PFAS "forever chemicals" are a possible source of contamination of farm fields, which may face "Superfund" regulation under a federal proposal.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Discoveries of toxic “forever chemicals” in rural areas have raised the unsettling possibility of farm properties facing federal regulation as contaminated “Superfund” sites, experts say.

Though growers haven’t intentionally applied these substances to their land, the American Farm Bureau Federation is worried they may nonetheless be held liable for the problem.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you