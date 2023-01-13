SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Discoveries of toxic “forever chemicals” in rural areas have raised the unsettling possibility of farm properties facing federal regulation as contaminated “Superfund” sites, experts say.
Though growers haven’t intentionally applied these substances to their land, the American Farm Bureau Federation is worried they may nonetheless be held liable for the problem.
“We are working hard for people to realize that we are the victims here,” said Courtney Briggs, AFBF’s senior government affairs director, at the organization’s recent convention in Puerto Rico.
A wide range of manufacturers have relied on PFAS — perfluorakyl and polyfluorakyl substances, as well as similar chemistries — in water-proof and non-stick products, among other uses.
It’s expected that PFAS has contaminated some farmland fertilized with biosolids from treated sewage, since the chemicals end up in wastewater from a broad variety of sources, said Ryan Yates, AFBF’s managing director of public policy.
“If you look for it, you’re going to find it,” he said.
These chemicals don’t decompose for extended lengths of time and collect in the environment, increasingly raising concerns about their potential to cause cancers and other serious health problems in people.
The problem has potential implications for agriculture, since federal regulators have proposed regulating PFAS contamination as a hazard under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA, Briggs said.
“I think they’re pretty committed to moving this regulatory action forward,” she said.
That’s alarmed the Farm Bureau, which fears the “blunt tool of CERCLA” will be used against farmers who’ve inadvertently had PFAS accumulate on their land, she said.
Under the law, the federal government can initiate “superfund” clean-ups at hazardous waste sites and require those responsible for the contamination to pay for the remediation.
The Farm Bureau believes the EPA should first establish thresholds beyond which PFAS contamination poses an environmental and public health danger, Briggs said.
A “superfund” designation would devastate affected farmers who’d lose the use and value of their fields, so it’s critical to understand the concentrations at which PFAS pose a risk, she said.
“We need more research on this, we need more science, we need more technologies,” Briggs said.
PFAS contamination has already caused a farm to be shut down in Maine and a dairy herd to be euthanized in New Mexico as state governments have reacted to known instances of the problem, she said.
“States and the federal government need to be more coordinated in how they handle this,” Briggs said.
The land application of biosolids has long been closely regulated by the state and federal governments, with the goal of recycling a waste product while improving soil fertility, Yates said.
“You had farmers trying to do the right thing,” he said. “Farmers believed it to be safe.”
The Farm Bureau hopes it will be possible to better treat wastewater or keep PFAS out of biosolids so farmers don’t lose this valuable tool, Yates said.
As with other aspects of the PFAS problem, more research is needed to shed light on the subject, he said. “All these questions are largely unanswered.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.