Crops and nursery stock headed to the European Union will soon face heightened regulatory scrutiny, requiring some growers to undergo phytosanitary inspections for the first time.

Exports of raw and minimally processed plant material will require phytosanitary certificates as of Dec. 14 to enter the EU’s 28 members states, as well as Switzerland and Montenegro, which follow the union’s plant health regulations.

Though many Oregon farmers who ship such crops as seed, apples and blueberries to the EU already obtain such certificates, the requirement may be unexpected for some niche growers who weren’t subject to these protocols, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

“We’re trying to get a head of it so we’re not surprised on Dec. 15 when there are a bunch of rejections,” said Elizabeth Savory, manager of ODA’s plant health program.

“We don’t want anyone to get caught off guard by this,” said Chris Benemann, lead horticulturist with the agency’s nursery and Christmas tree program.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture doesn’t expect it will have to hire additional inspectors to cope with the added workload, but growers will likely need to schedule appointments ahead of time to ensure they’re available.

The EU’s new phytosanitary requirements have been in the works for several years and predate recent trade issues with the U.S., so the measures aren’t a form of retaliation, said Savory. “This is blanket for the whole world, it’s not specific to the United States.”

“They’re trying to protect their industries from things that come from other countries,” said Benemann, referring to various pests and diseases.

While the ODA expects that most seed from major grass species is already shipped to Europe with phytosanitary certificates, Oregon farmers also grow vegetable and flower seeds, often on a smaller scale.

“We do a lot of specialty seed, and those specialty seeds may not be getting phytos right now,” Savory said.

Hops, hop pellets, cut flowers and dried herbs are also niche crops whose growers aren’t currently subject to phytosanitary inspections when exporting to Europe.

“There are odds and ends like that, that will need to confront this,” Benemann said.

Farmers and exporters who ship infrequently to the EU will need to decide whether it’s worthwhile to set up an account with USDA, which is necessary to apply for phytosanitary certificates, and jump through other hoops, she said.

“Europe is an important market for our commodities but it's a niche market,” Savory said.

In addition to requiring phytosanitary inspections, the European Union will also be barring imports of 35 genera of plants for planting after Dec. 14 until the USDA completes individual pest risk assessments for each.

The EU will then decide whether to accept those assessments and potentially impose new requirements for those plant types.

Nurseries that produce maple, alder, apples, cherries and stone fruit are among those that will be affected by the change, Benemann said. However, many don’t ship until early spring and so they won’t necessarily lose sales immediately on Dec. 14.

“We have a little window, a little wiggle room,” she said.

Farmers and exporters who are unsure whether they’ll be affected by the European Union’s new requirements should contact ODA or their state agriculture department.

“We just want people to be prepared and we encourage them to contact us early,” Savory said.