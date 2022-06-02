Federal insecticide treatments aimed at controlling grasshoppers and Mormon crickets on Western rangelands have come under fire from environmental advocates for allegedly causing ecological damage.
Two environmental nonprofits — the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and the Center for Biological Diversity — have filed a lawsuit claiming the USDA’s rangeland pesticides program violates the National Environmental Policy Act.
The complaint has asked a federal judge to overturn the agency’s authorization of the insecticide program in Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming and to potentially prohibit spraying while the environmental impacts are reconsidered.
Congress intended for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to use a “holistic approach” for controlling the pests, using tools other than just chemicals, but the agency has ignored these instructions to focus almost exclusively on spraying, the plaintiffs say.
“APHIS’s widespread, routine application of pesticides on public and private rangelands to manage grasshoppers — many of which never reach economic infestation levels — harms not just grasshoppers but also numerous non-target insect species critical to ecosystem functioning and productivity,” the lawsuit alleges. “This, in turn, has repercussions for birds, mammals, and plants that rely on these insects for food or pollination.”
A spokesperson for APHIS did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.
Killing billions of grasshoppers affects rangeland ecosystems but the USDA hasn’t considered long-term benefits from the species, whose outbreaks serve valuable environmental functions while causing “short-term damage” to crops and forage, according to the plaintiffs.
“Grasshoppers play an important role in nutrient cycling and serve as an important food source for wildlife, including reptiles, small mammals, fish, and birds, particularly the imperiled greater sage grouse,” the complaint said.
The lawsuit claims USDA has underestimated the adverse effects on bees, butterflies, moths, ants and other insects from the four pesticides it uses to control grasshoppers and Mormon crickets: carbaryl, diflubenzuron, malathion and chlorantraniliprole.
For example, the agency has evaluated the threat from diflubenzuron, known as Dimilin, by reviewing studies on honey bees, which have different life cycles than native rangeland bees that are already suffering from falling populations, the complaint said.
The chemical also lingers on plant leaves and may hurt the caterpillars of such species as the monarch butterfly, which is a candidate for federal protections under the Endangered Species Act, the complaint said.
Aside from directly harming insects, the chemicals indirectly hurt birds such as the greater sage grouse, another candidate species for threatened or endangered status, the complaint said. “Sage grouse chicks rely on grasshoppers, beetles, and other invertebrates as a source of food. By killing off this food supply, grasshopper pesticide treatments can force sage grouse chicks to seek alternative food sources at a precarious time in their young lives.”
The USDA conducted an environmental impact statement that comprehensively examined the pesticide program in 2019.
The plaintiffs argue the agency violated NEPA by inadequately studying the cumulative effects of the four chemicals combined with other spray treatments in the West.
The agency ran afoul of NEPA in other ways, such as allegedly performing faulty site-specific assessments of annual pesticide treatments in Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, according to the complaint.
In analyzing the overall spray program under NEPA, the agency’s environmental impact statement failed to consider more ecologically sensitive options, such as an “integrated pest management” strategy that would partly rely on biological controls, the complaint said.
“In sum, the EIS contains an unreasonably narrow purpose and need statement, does not consider a reasonable range of alternatives, fails to take a hard look at the effects of re-authorizing the rangeland pesticides program, and contains an insufficiently definite description of the preferred alternative, all in violation of NEPA,” the lawsuit said.
Though APHIS did not comment on the litigation, the agency’s environmental review concluded the spray regime would provide the most flexibility in controlling grasshoppers and Mormon crickets while still protecting the environment.
The agency uses a “reduced agent area treatment” approach, or RAAT, under which the chemicals are sprayed at lower rates or over a smaller land area. This method preserves natural predators and parasites that prey on grasshoppers and Mormon crickets while still reducing pest populations.
“The goal of the RAAT strategy is to economically and environmentally suppress grasshopper populations to a desired level, rather than to reduce those populations to the greatest possible extent,” according to APHIS.
It’s unlikely that an economically significant outbreak of the pests will immediately occur in an area that was recently treated, which reduces the chances of major cumulative impacts from the spray program, the agency said.
“The program applies the insecticides in a way that minimizes significant exposure to soil, water and air,” the agency said. “The lack of significant routes of exposure to human health and the environment, along with favorable toxicity profiles for these compounds, suggest cumulative impacts would not occur with their use.”