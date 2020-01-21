Despite cheering recent trade deals, the American Farm Bureau Federation has decided to continue its support for agriculture subsidies intended to relieve tariff impacts.
The Trump administration approved farm subsidies worth about $12 billion in 2018 and $16 billion in 2019 to counteract retaliatory tariffs imposed on agricultural goods by China.
Now that U.S. trade tensions with China appear to be subsiding due to the phase one agreement struck by the Trump administration, the USDA isn’t expected to fund another round of subsidies in 2020.
USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue told Farm Bureau members their support was key in helping the Trump administration hold its ground in tough trade negotiations with China.
“The president said ‘enough is enough’ and we’re going to reset that relationship,” Perdue said.
While Perdue said farmers can definitely count on receiving the third and final payment of the $16 billion in subsidies approved last year, he hinted that further subsidies would not be forthcoming in anticipation of rising exports.
“We’d rather have trade than aid,” he said. “Now let’s grow stuff and sell stuff.”
Perdue acknowledged there was “a lot of financial anxiety” about the retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and “a lot of naysayers” regarding President Donald Trump’s strategy.
“There still are. They say, ‘Where is the proof in this?’” he said. “You’re going to see the proof.”
The agreement established by U.S. negotiators has “real teeth of enforceability” unlike previous deals, Perdue said. “We will have a tracking mechanism to show the president: This is how China is doing weekly, monthly, to meet the goals.”
Scott VanderWal, AFBF’s vice president, said the message from USDA was clearly that farmers shouldn’t expect trade assistance in 2020, though it’s still possible that Trump may reverse that decision.
Before the AFBF would change its policy that calls for the continuation of subsidies through the USDA’s “Market Facilitation Program,” the organization wants to ensure that agricultural trade with China resumes as projected, he said.
Under the phase one trade deal, China has committed to buy up to $40 billion worth of farm products in each of the next two years, roughly double its import level before the trade war.
“I believe what our members are saying is: ‘Show us the results,’” VanderWal said. “If the markets pick up and the grain starts moving again, our members will be absolutely satisfied.”
The decision to retain AFBF’s trade assistance policy was made Jan. 21 during the organization’s annual convention in Austin, Texas, when state delegates voted on its official positions regarding international trade and other issues affecting agriculture. Those policies will then guide AFBF’s lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C.
Some delegates favored removing provisions that called for a continuation of trade assistance, noting that AFBF did not want to create a permanent policy for a temporary market disruption.
This argument was countered by delegates who felt it’s too early to stop supporting the Market Facilitation Program.
“Our problems aren’t fixed just yet,” said one delegate. “We can take it out next year, but we should leave it in for now.”
“We’d be in a lot of hurt if we didn’t have this kind of language,” said another delegate.
After this proposal was defeated, another amendment was proposed to call for subsidies to be continued only until the trade dispute with China had ended. However, this change also failed to pass muster with a majority of the voting delegates.
For one thing, it’s unclear when the trade conflict will be truly concluded, as it could require several incremental steps past the current phase one, a delegate argued.
“How are you going to define ‘resolved?’” he said. “What if we go to a phase four or a phase five of the agreement?”
Another potential problem is that market-distorting trade conflicts may not be limited to Chinese retaliatory tariffs against agriculture, said another delegate. “I don’t think we should add these words because China is not our only trading partner.”
Similar arguments were used against an amendment that would simply call for an end to subsidies with the conclusion of “tariff-distorted market conditions.” Opponents of the revision said that was also too ambiguous regarding a “cut-off date.”
Farmers who wanted to specify that trade assistance subsidies should stop at some point countered that under this philosophy, the reliance on “magic money” could go on forever.
“We’ll never had a perfect trade situation,” said a pro-change delegate.
“The delegate body obviously has mixed feelings about whether our profits should come from the marketplace or from the government,” said another.
However, even this revision was voted down by a roughly 2-to-1 margin.
“This isn’t about handouts to farmers,” said a delegate who wanted to continue subsidies. “It’s a payment to keep food cheap, abundant and plentiful.”