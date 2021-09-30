The $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill in Congress calls for raising fines for violating the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act and other labor laws by up to 900%.
The fines would be big enough to potentially bankrupt or financially cripple even safety-focused producers, National Council of Agricultural Employers President and CEO Michael Marsh said Thursday.
Marsh said he was surprised to see the proposal in the budget. There were no hearings or talks with farm groups. "It just showed up," he said. "That is not good governance."
The U.S. Labor Department would be able to impose higher civil penalties under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act, as well as the migrant worker protection law.
Fines are currently raised every January for inflation. Democrats are proposing in some cases multiplying by 10 the penalties that went into effect early this year.
Democrats say fines need to be raised to punish bad employers. They have rejected amendments by House Republicans to strike the higher penalties from the economy-transforming legislation.
The fines will give the department "very necessary resources to hold employers accountable for violations of the law," North Carolina Democrat Alma Adams said at a House Education and Labor Committee meeting in September.
"This is not about punishing law-abiding farmers," she said. "We need to understand these workers need protection so we can quite literally enjoy the fruits and vegetables of their labor."
A willful or repeat OSHA violation could be punished by a $700,000 fine, up from $132,532.
A citation for a "serious" violation could be $70,000, up from $13,653. Failure to correct a violation could be fined $70,000 a day, up from $13,653.
Under FLSA, a child-labor violation could be punished with a $132,270 fine, up from $13,270. If a violation causes the death of or serious injury to a worker under 18, the fine could be $601,150, up from $60,150.
The migrant protection law regulates farm labor contractors and employing, housing and transporting migrant workers. The maximum per-violation fine would be $25,790, up from $2,579.
Civil fines presume guilt, but can be appealed to an administrative law judge. In past cases, some farms faced with penalties have agreed to settle, while admitting no wrongdoing.
Northwest Horticulture Council senior vice president Kate Tynan said tree fruit growers face constantly changing rules imposed by "an alphabet soup of federal, state and local government agencies."
"While we certainly agree that bad actors should be appropriately punished, we are concerned that, if implemented as-is, this proposal would leave growers vulnerable to a punishment that could far exceed the crime," she said in an email.
"It would be wrong if a grower were fined more than $25,000 for an unintentional record-keeping violation," Tynan said. "Before the package is final, we would like to see some assurance that fines will be based on the seriousness of the infraction."
Marsh said farm groups have not had a chance to present their concerns about unduly harsh penalties.
"There's got to be engagement with the regulated community and recognition of the yeoman efforts farmers and ranchers in the United States take to follow the law and protect the workers," Marsh said.
"I don't think the goals of the farmers are different than the goal of regulators, which is to have a safe workplace," he said.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., scolded Democrats on the labor committee for putting the higher fines in the budget bill.
"This is cowardly on your part," said Foxx, the committee's top-ranking Republican. "You're using the shelter of this reconciliation bill to pass something that would never pass under a stand-alone bill.
"This is a terrible, terrible part of this bill. It's all terrible, but this is particularly bad," she said.