The Drug Enforcement Administration has revised its definition of hemp, alarming cannabis advocates who warn the agency’s interpretation of the 2018 Farm Bill threatens to stifle the crop’s most lucrative market.
Hemp extracts that have 0.3% THC or higher become marijuana and are subject to federal control, according to the DEA definition adopted Friday. The agency says the definition merely conforms to the Farm Bill.
Hemp advocates, however, accuse the the DEA of undercutting the Farm Bill. They say oil extracted from hemp flowers and leaves exceeds the 0.3% threshold before it’s diluted into a low-THC product, such as cannabidiol, or CBD.
U.S. Hemp Roundtable vice president of federal lobbying Joy Beckerman said the DEA’s definition potentially exposes “raw crude” hemp oil to federal drug enforcement.
“It goes against the legislative intent of the Farm Bill, and if it goes through as it stands today, it has serious consequences,” she said. “They (the DEA) just can’t stand to see this plant liberated.”
DEA spokesman Sean Mitchell confirmed that hemp while being processed into CBD can become a controlled substance. Right now, he said, the agency has higher enforcement priorities, such as opioids and methamphetamine.
"We are certainly aware of the concerns of the industry," he said. "We're evaluating all the different policy options."
The Farm Bill took hemp plants and viable seeds off the federal list of controlled substances. USDA’s legal counsel in 2019 interpreted the bill to also legalize THC in “hemp extract.”
Under the DEA definition, a hemp plant could produce a schedule 1 controlled substance as stalks are discarded and parts of the plant with more THC are processed.
The DEA adopted the “interim final rule” defining hemp without taking public comment. The agency did, however, open a comment period after the fact.
As of Wednesday morning, the agency had received more than 800 comments. Many commentators accused the DEA of trying to take away hemp products they consume.
The DEA definition does not alter the legal difference between hemp and marijuana in the ground. A Washington State Department of Agriculture spokesman said the agency’s oversight of hemp farmers won’t change.
The definition also doesn’t affect the legality of fibrous hemp products such as rope or clothing. Nor does it affect the legality of hemp seeds or hemp seed oil, deemed safe to consume by the Food and Drug Administration.
The sector of the hemp industry potentially affected by the definition already operates in a gray area of the law. It also currently represents the best potential market for hemp farmers, according to a study this year by the USDA’s Economic Research Service.
“CBD oil is currently estimated to generate much higher profits per acre than other hemp products,” according to the study.
The FDA has approved CBD for treating rare and severe forms of epilepsy. As a drug ingredient, CBD can’t be lawfully added to food and beverages.
The FDA has sent 14 warning letters to companies selling CBD, including 11 advertising CBD as a treatment for COVID-19. One company was advertising injectable CBD.