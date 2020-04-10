The COVID-19 pandemic has a broad impact on the economy, with a reduction in consumer spending and an increase in unemployment. The situation is affecting all of agriculture, some sectors more than others.
Fruits and vegetables, especially in California and Arizona, are at the greatest risk right now. Those crops are labor intensive and perishable, Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist for Wells Fargo, said.
Next at risk are orchards and vineyards, also labor-intensive operations with perishable products. But harvest is still several months away, and hopefully the economic situation has improved when that produce is ready for market, he said.
Field crops are in a better position. That sector is highly mechanized, with commodities that are more geographically distributed and storable, he said.
But coronavirus is affecting ethanol production and corn utilization. With people staying home, fuel sales are down. In the past two weeks, U.S. ethanol production was down about 400,000 barrels a day — almost 3 billion bushels of corn a day.
“It’s certainly a shock to the market to lose half of the demand from the largest purchaser,” he said.
But corn growers can store that grain for about 2.5 cents a bushel per month. And they might want to do that instead of selling low and regretting it later, he said.
Cattle producers and dairy farmers have also been hit, he said.
Meatpackers have done well with the initial run-up in retail demand, but cattle producers have been hammered. There are going to be a lot of post-event questions on that front, he said.
Dairy farmers were already producing too much milk before COVID-19. Better genetics, nutrition and practices have led to more milk production over the years. The industry turned to foreign markets with that excess milk, but trade has been disrupted. On top of that, schools have shut down, he said.
China is a bright spot in the overall picture if it honors its commitment to purchase $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. agricultural products this year.
Pork exports to China have been strong year to date, due to the effects of African swine fever on China’s domestic production. That’s likely to continue, given the fairly modest price of U.S. pork, he said.
U.S. soybean exports could also step up as China rebuilds its hog numbers, he said.
Almond prices have softened on lower shipments to China. But hopefully that’s temporary and other high-value crops will get back on China’s shopping list, he said.
As for the U.S. economy, he doesn’t know how soon it will recover. But he’s optimistic and has been impressed with U.S. efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Once the virus is contained, however, other things are likely to pop up that weren’t anticipated.
“It’s going to be a little longer than we expected,” he said.
Hopefully, agriculture can soon get back to managing risk — which it’s good at. Uncertainty is the unknown, and no one is good at handling that, he said.
"The good thing about agriculture is it’s used to volatility,” he said.
There are always disruptions, and producers have an adaptive mentality. They don’t just throw up their hands. They come out on the other side of a difficult situation different but typically better, he said.