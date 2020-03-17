The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering California and Washington state low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Eligible areas include counties in California and Washington and contiguous counties in Idaho and Oregon.
Other eligible areas include states in the Northeast.
The loans of up to $2 million may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, with repayment periods of up to 30 years.
For additional information, visit https://bit.ly/2UfA0mw or contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at (800) 659-2955 (TTY (800) 877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.