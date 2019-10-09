National Sugar Marketing LLC has announced that Chris Simons will become its new president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 14.
The company is a marketing alliance of Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar Co., Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative and Sucden Americas Corp.
Simons started with German grocery retailer Aldi. He worked for agricultural giant Cargill nearly 20 years, including as vice president of its Sweeteners Division, where he oversaw seven product lines with more than $2 billion in combined annual revenue.
He succeeds Bill Smith, who has led Atlanta-based National Sugar since its formation in 2011. Smith will remain with the company to aid in the transition and advise the company on key initiatives.
Smith said in a release that Simons “has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments. He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, and brings a strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. His wealth of experience across a global system will be a valuable asset as National Sugar continues to grow and improve how we serve our members and customers.”