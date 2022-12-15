Truck (copy)

The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed a new set of guidelines for distinguishing employees from labor contractors. The rule could have far-reaching impacts across American industries, including trucking and agriculture sectors. 

 Farm Supply/EO Media Group File

Labor experts say the proposed rule, which would likely make it harder for businesses to classify workers as contractors, could have far-reaching impacts across American industries, including the agricultural sector.

