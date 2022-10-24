Fuel prices moved ahead of a years-long driver shortage to become the No. 1 trucking industry concern in this year’s survey of industry stakeholders by the American Transportation Research Institute.
Driver shortage had topped the list for five years in a row. The last time fuel costs made the top 10 list was in 2013 when it ranked eighth overall.
“Record-high diesel prices this year left fleets of all sizes scrambling to identify ways to cut costs,” ATRI analysts said in the survey report.
Fuel costs per mile increased more than 35% year over year, with fleets operating in the West experiencing the highest fuel costs per mile at $0.43.
“High diesel prices are especially challenging for owner-operators, many of whom operate in the spot market where there is less ability to negotiate fuel surcharges to cover the price volatility,” the analysts said.
Driver shortage was the second-ranked issue this year, followed by the lack of available truck parking. Rounding out the top five were driver compensation and the economy.
“ATRI’s list is a true reflection of what it was like to be a trucker this year,” said Harold A. Sumerford Jr., chairman of American Trucking Associations.
“High fuel prices and finding drivers were two of our industry’s biggest challenges — challenges made more difficult by the economy and the continued lack of truck parking,” he said.
With the release earlier this year of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s notice of intent to enter into a speed limiter rulemaking in 2023, speed limiters ranked in the top 10 this year for the first time, coming in ninth overall.
“Two years after COVID-19 changed the course of the world, pandemic-induced pains continued into 2022, including global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages spurred by the Great Resignation,” the analysts said.
Then in February, Russia invaded Ukraine, generating widespread international condemnation and sanctions against Russia and sparking humanitarian and economic crises.
“Here in the U.S., the confluence of these and other events has resulted in dramatic industry impacts including record-high diesel prices, severe equipment and parts shortages, skyrocketing inflation and persistent workforce shortages ranging from drivers to technicians to warehouse and distribution center workers,” the analysts said.
More than 4,200 trucking industry stakeholders participated in this year’s survey, including motor carriers, truck drivers, industry suppliers, driver trainers, law enforcement and others.
“This year’s survey had the highest number of responses to date, showing how committed our industry is to identifying the most critical concerns and more importantly, figuring out how we collectively deal with each issue,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI president and COO.
In addition to identifying the top issues, ATRI’ report provides a number of possible solutions.
