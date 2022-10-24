trucker concerns (copy)

Rising fuel prices are the top concern of the trucking industry according to a survey of industry stakeholders by the American Transportation Research Institute

 Maegan Murray/EO Media Group File

Fuel prices moved ahead of a years-long driver shortage to become the No. 1 trucking industry concern in this year’s survey of industry stakeholders by the American Transportation Research Institute.

Driver shortage had topped the list for five years in a row. The last time fuel costs made the top 10 list was in 2013 when it ranked eighth overall.

