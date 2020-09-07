The Far West Agribusiness Association recently moved its office from Spokane to Weiser, Idaho.
"I live in Weiser, and when we sold the building, it just made sense to reduce overhead and expenses," said Margaret Jensen, who took over as executive director of the association in April.
The association's office is now at 455 W. Second St. in Weiser.
According to Washington State Department of Revenue records, Far West sold the Spokane building Aug. 7 for $740,000 to Double G Investments.
The association purchased the building from Yesrek LLC for $550,000 in July 2015.
The Spokane building is on 2 acres, which required a lot of maintenance, she said. When it was first purchased, the association had plans to use the space for training, which never completely came to fruition, Jensen said.
The board made the decision to sell the building and relocate, she said.
"It just didn't make sense to keep it," she said. "I think the money we were spending to stay there in that facility really could have been used for other things that would benefit our members."
COVID-19 did not factor into the decision, Jensen said.
"It's affected our members more than it's affected us," she said.
The association represents 125 to 150 agricultural retailers selling fertilizer, crop protection products, seed, agronomic services and custom applications to farmers in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Nevada.
Jensen plans Zoom calls in the fall and spring to allow members to hear from the organization's lobbyists and vice versa.
Chemical regulations and transportation remain priorities.
Many restrictions placed on farmers as a "trickle-down" result of COVID-19 regulations are costing growers and association members, Jensen said
An open house is planned for the fall.
The classroom education portion of Far West's agricultural chemical spill training has gone virtual, while hands-on training will be offered in three locations, with social distancing.
The association is raising funds for its political action committee to support candidates running for office who will support and protect agriculture-friendly legislation.
The annual conference, originally slated for Dec. 16-17 in Boise, has been converted to a virtual conference during the same time period.