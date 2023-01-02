That the directors of the three Pacific Northwest wheat commissions are women reflects a broader trend in agriculture, researchers say.

Ryanne Pilgeram, a University of Idaho sociology professor, specializes in qualitative research that focuses on how gender intersects with rural life.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you