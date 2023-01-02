That the directors of the three Pacific Northwest wheat commissions are women reflects a broader trend in agriculture, researchers say.
Ryanne Pilgeram, a University of Idaho sociology professor, specializes in qualitative research that focuses on how gender intersects with rural life.
According to the 2017 Agricultural Census, 36% of all farmers are women, with 19% the primary farmer in charge of the farm. There is no data on agricultural organization leadership, Pilgeram said.
"Anecdotally, it seems we're seeing an increase in women in leadership in agriculture," Pilgeram said.
"This is indicative of the face of agriculture changing, from solely being this iconic male farmer to really understanding that women do and have always played very significant roles in farming and agriculture," said Colette DePhelps, UI Extension area educator for community food systems.
It's also a part of a broader understanding of diversity in agriculture, she said.
"We are in the midst of an awakening, showing that agriculture is diverse," she said. "With the diversity of experience and perspectives, the leadership needs to reflect that diversity."
Seeing female leadership within the commissions allows the entire industry to provide more spaces for women to feel that they have a place in large-scale commodity agricultural production systems, and at meetings within the industry, she said.
"Traditionally, these spaces have been dominated by men," DePhelps said. "I really believe that when we see women in leadership, they become more welcoming to women, to actually see themselves as key participants in this space — it's not the male farmers getting together to have the conversation, it's the farmers getting together to have the conversation."
Traditionally, farm succession happens along a patrilineal line, descending through the male line, she said.
"Having women in leadership positions in these larger-scale agricultural systems can reverberate in a shift to looking at more women inheriting farms and running farms as we move into the future," she said.
The increase makes sense intuitively, Pilgeram said.
"Women often are in charge of bookkeeping, marketing has become increasingly important — women have been allowed the space and skillset to develop that," she said. "It makes sense that they would be elevated to these leadership roles."
Organizations should have processes and mechanisms in place, and women in positions to be elevated, Pilgeram said.
"Other people are going to be interested in serving in these roles — what do they need to do to be successful in them?" she said.
DePhelps wonders what other places could focus on women taking leadership roles, such as soil and water district boards, and what it would bring to the industry.
Elevating women is about the success of an entire community, Pilgeram said.
"When we have women being able to inherit farms, peoples' farm daughters running farm organizations, it means people are staying in our communities because they have opportunities," she said. "It means that these women have been supported by their communities, by their families and they are going to help those communities be really successful."
