WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is back to square one in its search for a chief agricultural trade negotiator after its nominee was pulled.
The news is a blow to farm groups.
In a statement, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced that President Biden had withdrawn his nomination of Elaine Trevino to be the chief agricultural trade negotiator.
Trevino, former CEO of the Almond Alliance of California, had waited six months for confirmation by the Senate.
She had wide industry support. In October, 170 agricultural groups sent a letter to senators urging a vote on Trevino "as soon as possible."
The vote never happened.
In a letter to Biden March 15, Trevino withdrew, saying "it now seems clear that there is no timely path forward to gain Senate confirmation."
White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher emailed the Capital Press a copy of Trevino's letter.
It's unclear what stalled the confirmation process. Trevino did not respond to a request for comment and Wyden's spokesman referred the Capital Press to the White House. Meagher, the deputy press secretary, said: "(I) don't have anything more for you at this point."
People familiar with the nomination told the newspaper Politico that what appeared to hold up Trevino's nomination were "paperwork issues" reviewed by the Joint Committee on Taxation. No further details were released.
The withdrawal of Trevino's nomination is significant to farmers because it could prolong the vacancy at USTR at a critical time when tensions are high between the U.S. and China, and Russia's war in Ukraine has triggered export controls and concerns over food supplies.
Farm groups also want a negotiator to handle agricultural issues within Biden's proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and ongoing disputes between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Wyden urged Biden to quickly nominate an alternative.
"I urge the White House to quickly announce a new nominee for chief agricultural negotiator to advocate for red-white-and-blue farm goods in global negotiations," said Wyden. "Farmers in Oregon and across the United States grow food the rest of the world wants. They need someone representing them at global negotiations as soon as possible.”
Republican and Democratic lawmakers have expressed frustration with the administration for taking so long to fill agricultural positions, not just at USTR but across agencies. In response, officials say it's been difficult to find people willing to serve.
Another major agricultural position — the trade undersecretary at USDA — has also been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Biden took office.
Last week at the Commodity Classic, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said his agency is struggling to fill the position because of financial sacrifices and "ethical barriers." The White House recently vetted a man with extensive business ties for the role, but he withdrew after being told he would need to divest financial holdings to avoid conflicts of interest.
"It's frustrating. I'm frustrated," said Vilsack.
Though Trevino will not be agricultural trade negotiator, officials say the White House plans to appoint her to a post within the administration that doesn't require Senate confirmation.
In her letter, Trevino said she is "excited to join the administration in another capacity."