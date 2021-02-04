WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA has frozen the estimated $2.3 billion in additional assistance for farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, which outgoing USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced on Jan. 15.
In accordance with a White House memo, called "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review," USDA has suspended CFAP processing and payments and halted implementation until further notice.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency, however, will continue to accept applications for the assistance during the evaluation period.
“In the coming days, USDA and the Biden administration intend to take additional steps to bring relief and support to all parts of food and agriculture during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the agency's website.
The additional assistance expanded CFAP eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities and updated payments to accurately compensate some producers who applied for earlier assistance.
It expanded eligibility to turfgrass producers and contract poultry, hog producers and updated payment calculations for aquaculture, hogs, nursery crops and floriculture, row crops, specialty crops, specialty livestock and tobacco.
The assistance builds on the $23.6 billion in payments available through CFAP 1 and CFAP 2 and earlier signups, USDA stated.
Temporary regulatory freezes are routine with an incoming administration, said Paul Bleiberg, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Milk Producers Federation.
It isn’t clear if there will be changes to the expanded eligibility or payment updates or when the assistance might resume, he said.
The additional assistance didn’t apply to dairy unless dairy farmers were also raising those other commodities, so it wasn’t a priority for National Milk. But his sense is the additional assistance came from unobligated funds from earlier CFAP funding, he said.
Capital Press has contacted USDA seeking information about the source of the funding, what the review will entail and when the assistance might resume.
American Farm Bureau Federation recognizes the new administration’s desire to review producer assistance and urges USDA to consider Farm Bureau’s earlier comments on how to improve the programs, Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said in a statement.
“We appreciate that CFAP applications will continue to be accepted, and we encourage the swift resumption of distribution and resources to the people who are working to keep America’s pantries stocked,” he said.
The pandemic has taken an unprecedented toll on U.S. agriculture, and CFAP has provided a lifeline for farmers and ranchers, he said.
“Many growers who previously did not qualify for assistance continue to suffer losses and need the help CFAP provides,” he said.