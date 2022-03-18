WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Biden has signed into law a massive spending package, the $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.
Some groups, including conservative and moderate think tanks, criticized the 2,700-page measure for excessive spending. Others, mainly progressive organizations, praised it.
The package makes significant investments in agriculture, food systems and rural communities.
Here's what's included:
• Winegrape smoke exposure research: The bill includes $3 million for Oregon State University and other West Coast universities to research smoke-impacted grapes.
• Water conservation and habitat restoration: $100 million is appropriated for the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations. This money will be used to replace open irrigation ditches with pipes. Some dollars will go toward construction projects in Central Oregon, including in Tumalo Irrigation District and Central Oregon Irrigation District.
• Western livestock studies: The bill includes $3 million to establish a Western Rangeland Precision Livestock Center intended to develop strategies to boost the health and productivity of rangeland livestock and ecosystems. The money will be split among land-grant universities in Oregon, Montana and Wisconsin.
• Sudden oak death and other agricultural research: The Agricultural Research Service received an increase of $180 million in funding. Dollars will also go toward studying sudden oak death and other pathogens.
• Hemp: $4 million will go to the Agricultural Research Services for hemp genetic research and breeding.
• Rural housing: The bill includes $1.45 billion for rental assistance and $45 million for Rural Housing Service vouchers to help rural communities facing housing crises.
• Rural energy-saving program: The bill includes $208 million for energy efficiency upgrades to rural utilities and similar companies.
• Pacific shellfish: $2.5 million will fund research to improve the "productivity, sustainability and resiliency of the Pacific shellfish agricultural system."
• Summer nutrition: The bill funds the summer nutrition program at $45 million.
• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): SNAP is funded at $140.4 billion, a 23% increase over fiscal year 2021.
• Summer Food Service Program (SFSP): The bill appropriates $581 million to this program that serves meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas.
• Food Corps: The bill adds $500,000 for Food and Agriculture Service Learning, which teaches kids to "eat healthy."
Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley also secured federal funding in the bill for nine projects specific to Oregon. These include:
• $4.8 million to modernize the Ochoco Irrigation District.
• $2.5 million to pipe the Eastside Lateral Canal for the East Fork Irrigation District of Hood River County.
• $2 million for the Wallowa Lake Dam Rehabilitation project.
• $750,000 for the McKay Creek Irrigation Efficiency Project organized by the Deschutes River Conservancy.
• $500,000 to construct a new Community Center in Detroit. The previous one was destroyed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
• $450,000 to restore the commissary building on the Warm Springs Reservation.
• $150,000 to the Oregon Food Bank and the Community Connection of Northeast Oregon to upgrade rural food banks and distribution centers.
• $50,000 to support broadband solar internet trailers in Sherman County.
• $50,000 to the Friends of the Fossil Library for a new facility.