WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris administration Monday submitted to Congress its budget for fiscal year 2023, which includes plans for investments in agriculture, water infrastructure and rural America.
The proposed budget includes major investments in USDA, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and other agencies that impact agriculture.
According to the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, the budget requests $28.5 billion in discretionary spending for USDA, a 17.1% increase from 2021.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement the investments would help USDA rebuild staff capacity, connect more Americans to high-speed internet, improve nutrition for families and "help rural communities build resilience to the climate crisis."
At USDA, the budget proposes:
• $1 billion to support producers and landowners doing "climate-smart" practices.
• $618 million to restore watersheds.
• $5.5 billion investment in the U.S. Forest Service for forest restoration, higher firefighter pay and activities to reduce wildfire risk.
• $111 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
• $6 billion in funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
• $935 million for high-speed internet and other rural infrastructure projects.
• $1.9 billion for projects in rural communities that improve water efficiency, implement "green" features or address "climate resilience."
• $10 million for oversight and enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
• $22 million for the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives, which supports dairy businesses.
• $60 million to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve succession issues.
At the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the West's water supply, the budget proposes a total $1.4 billion fiscal year 2023 budget.
“The American West is facing growing challenges to water and power availability and ecosystems due to climate change, aging water delivery systems and competing demands that are outstripping supply,” Reclamation's assistant secretary for water and science Tanya Trujillo said in a statement. “President Biden’s (fiscal year) 2023 budget will enable Reclamation to address these challenges."
Specific investments include:
• $1.3 billion for Reclamation’s principal operating account, which funds planning, construction, water conservation, management, efforts to address fish and wildlife habitat needs and operation, maintenance and rehabilitation activities.
• $33 million to implement the California Bay-Delta Program to address California’s water supply and ecological challenges.
• $45.8 million for the Central Valley Project Restoration Fund to support fish and wildlife.
• $63.3 million to advance construction and maintenance of authorized rural water projects.
• $20 million to support a Native American Affairs Program, which provides technical support and assistance to tribal governments to manage their water resources.
• $210.2 million for the Dam Safety Program.
• $99.7 million for extraordinary maintenance activities across Reclamation.
• $5 million in Power and Program Services to advance the Administration’s clean energy and climate change goals.
• $7 million is included in the budget request to maintain, develop and update fire suppression contracts.
• $50.3 million for the Yakima River Basin Water Enhancement Project (Washington).
• $34.8 million for the Klamath Project (Oregon, California).
• $27.4 million for the Site Security Program which includes physical security upgrades at key facilities.