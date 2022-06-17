TACOMA, Wash. — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, the largest overhaul of shipping industry regulations since 1998.
The act aims to crack down on unfair shipping practices by increasing regulatory oversight.
Those who stand to benefit most are exporters, including companies exporting American farm goods. Ocean shipping carriers stand to lose, and critics say the act may hurt others as well.
The new law aims to rein in excessive fees charged by carriers, limit discrimination against exporters and make it easier to report complaints to the Federal Maritime Commission.
The "heart of the act" — and the spark that led to its creation — is detention and demurrage abuse, said Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agricultural Transportation Coalition. He was speaking to more than 560 attendees at the coalition's annual conference in Tacoma.
Demurrage refers to the fee an ocean carrier, or sometimes a terminal operator, charges when an importer does not pick up and remove a container from a terminal promptly after its arrival.
Detention is charged when an exporter does not pick up an empty container and return it full of cargo within an allotted time span.
Experts say so-called D&D fees are reasonable in concept but in practice are often abused. The Federal Maritime Commission has found examples of exporters and importers being charged for noncompliance when it was impossible to comply: for example, an importer being charged for not picking up a container when the container was inaccessible on a ship.
"When it comes to detention-demurrage, in my experience, there are some bad actors," said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach.
The new law shifts the burden of proof to the carrier, which must prove its fees are reasonable.
Under the law, a carrier must keep track of detailed information on each container, including its number, location and when it was first made available for pickup. If the carrier can't provide the data, the importer or exporter doesn't have to pay the fee.
If an exporter or importer believes it received an unfair fee, they can take their complaint to the Federal Maritime Commission, or FMC, which has five commissioners appointed by the president.
Commissioners have long warned carriers not to abuse D&D charges, but until recently, warnings were mainly guidance. The new law was designed to give the commission teeth: the power to investigate and enforce.
Dan Maffei, FMC chairman, said although he doesn't see the new law as the "be-all, end-all," he does view it as a positive step forward.
"This new act restores some balance to the ocean shipping system," he said.
Carriers are concerned about the new requirements.
"This may be so onerous that I don't see how an ocean carrier can comply with it," said Friedmann, of the agricultural coalition.
Ocean carriers — including Maersk, one of the world's largest container shipping lines and vessel operators — are bracing for the new rules.
Joseph Dokus, who heads Maersk's trans-Pacific westbound market, said the company will likely need to track container information manually — a big task.
"We're getting teams trained up about that," said Dokus. "We remain committed to following the requirements."
Ed DeNike, president of Stevedore Services of America, with 56 years of experience in managing terminals and docks, expects the law will also create challenges for terminals.
"It's going to make it twice as hard on terminal operators because of all the paperwork they're going to require from us when we bill someone demurrage," said DeNike. "It's going to take time, and it's going to take people. … In the end, it's gonna cost you guys (agricultural exporters) 'cause it's gonna slow down things on the docks."
DeNike said he doesn't feel that the federal government sufficiently consulted with terminal operators before enacting the law.
Along with reforming D&D charges, the law also prohibits carries from "unreasonably" refusing cargo bookings as defined by the FMC.
According to U.S. Customs cargo shipping records, the past few years, some carriers have shipped more empty containers than full ones out of West Coast ports because focusing on imports was more profitable. As a result, imports increased while exports decreased.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act gives the FMC power to enforce the Shipping Act, which states that ocean carriers cannot unreasonably refuse to deal or negotiate with exporters.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the new law should prevent shippers from unreasonably discriminating against exporters.
Finally, the law creates a new process by which importers and exporters can take their complaints more directly to the FMC starting with a call or email rather than spending years and hundreds of thousands of dollars litigating. The commission now has staff to take complaints.
"That's earth-shattering," said Friedmann, of the agricultural coalition.
Though the law makes significant strides, changes won't all happen overnight. The bill directs the FMC to make some changes via a rulemaking process, which could take several months.
Nevertheless, Friedmann said, "this statute has some real teeth."