The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced it will resume produce safety rule inspections in Oregon this month. Because of COVID-19, inspections had been on hold since March.
FDA's produce safety rule is part of the Food and Safety Modernization Act.
The rule gives the government more oversight over farms. For example, officials inspect soil amendments, make sure employees are washing their hands and ensure equipment is clean.
Although some farmers say the rule gives them greater peace of mind, many say it imposes new burdens.
"I understand how hard this (rule) is. But farmers are ingenious — the best engineers of problem-solving on earth — and we're here to help, too," said Joy Waite-Cusic, food safety associate professor at Oregon State University.
The pandemic did not alter when farms were required to be in compliance; all farms averaging produce sales of more than $25,000 annually were already required to meet FDA's rules. The setback only impacts inspection dates. FDA declined to share the new inspection timeline or comment on whether there is a backlog.
FDA is inspecting large farms first — those grossing more than $500,000 in average produce sales during the past three years. Based on data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Oregon has around 300 farms in that category.
Susanna Pearlstein, produce safety program manager at the Oregon Department of Agriculture, told the Capital Press that FDA has inspected 115 farms so far.
One aspect of the inspections — the agricultural water portion — has been postponed. Although FDA officials will ask farmers about their water use during inspections, they won't analyze water until 2022 because of lacking laboratory infrastructure.
FDA said it will give farms notice several days in advance of an inspection.
Inspections will typically be conducted at harvest. FDA spokesman Peter Cassell declined to comment on whether farms that have already harvested for 2020 will be in next year's queue.
Waite-Cusic of OSU said resources are available to help farms prepare for an inspection. Farms can request free, confidential consultations — called on-farm readiness reviews — with Oregon Department of Agriculture or OSU Extension staff.
To date, according to Pearlstein of ODA, 100 farms have taken advantage of the reviews.
"It's not a mock inspection," said Pearlstein.
"I see our role as helping the farm to better understand the intent of the rule and helping them to brainstorm practical solutions to meet that," said Waite-Cusic of OSU.
Another benefit of a review, said Waite-Cusic, is that some farmers have found creative, cost-effective strategies for meeting rules, and OSU researchers have been able to share those ideas with other farms.
"When farms show us what they're doing to comply, we can pay that forward," said Waite-Cusic. "It's farmers helping farmers."