Although a labor contract between container shippers and a union representing dockworkers expired July 1, it did not result in a lockout or strike, good news for shippers and agricultural exporters. Negotiations are ongoing.
Ports on the West Coast continue to operate even though a contract between container terminal owners and a union representing dockworkers expired on July 1.
Negotiations began May 10 over the contract that governs wages, benefits and employment rules for the longshoremen who work at Pacific Maritime Association terminals. The contract expired at 5 p.m. Pacific Time last Friday, but there was no strike or lockout, good news for shippers who say a slowdown could have impeded port operations and hobbled supply chains.
When the previous contract ended in mid-2014, it caused work slowdowns that cost businesses, including agricultural exporters, hundreds of millions of dollars. Shippers say they are relieved that didn’t happen this year.
In a joint statement July 1, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association said talks over a new contract are ongoing.
“Negotiations for a new labor contract covering more than 22,000 dockworkers at 29 West Coast ports will continue to move forward,” the statement said. “…While there will be no contract extension, cargo will keep moving and normal operations will continue at the ports until an agreement can be reached.”
The statement said both sides “understand the strategic importance of the ports to the local, regional and U.S. economies.”
It further stated that the union and Pacific Maritime Association aim to finalize a new coast-wide contract “as soon as possible.”
