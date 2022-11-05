Washington apple growers are scrambling to harvest fruit before a cold front — accompanied by frost, rain, high winds and possibly snow — hits the region.
The National Weather Service forecast heavy, wet snow across parts of Eastern Washington through Monday. It could damage trees and branches.
The service has also issued freeze warnings. Temperatures next week are expected to drop to nighttime lows of 24 degrees in Tri-Cities, 17 degrees in Wenatchee and 16 degrees in Spokane.
For tree fruit growers, that meant a race against the storm.
"There are a lot of apple growers out there furiously trying to get the fruit off the trees before it really just becomes cold," said Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council.
According to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, or WSTFA, 2022's prolonged cold spring meant that harvest this year started about two weeks later than usual. As a result, trees still have a lot of fruit on them, which workers are trying to harvest as quickly as possible before the storm hits.
As orchardists rush to harvest fruit, however, they must balance competing concerns, said Jon DeVaney, president of WSTFA.
Factors on growers' minds, he said, include regional temperature forecasts, microclimate conditions around specific orchard blocks, how close the fruit is to optimum ripeness, the value of the specific variety, the availability of labor and how close any particular labor crew is to reaching its overtime pay limit.
To limit frost damage, growers typically use wind machines and other tools in the orchard. However, Powers of the Northwest Horticultural Council said it will likely take some time after the storm passes to assess how severe the damage actually was.
