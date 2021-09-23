USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told members of the National Farmers Union that U.S. agricultural exports are at risk without significant investment in the country’s infrastructure.
“If we’re to remain competitive, we must, must invest in our infrastructure. We have had a competitive edge in agricultural exports for an extended period of time because of our infrastructure,” he said in a webinar this week as part of NFU’s virtual legislative fly-in.
Many U.S. competitors didn’t have the roads, bridges, airports, ports and railroad systems to get their products to market. But over time, they’ve invested significant sums of money to improve their infrastructure, he said.
“And we now risk the possibility that we will lose that competitive advantage,” he said.
It is absolutely necessary to improve the U.S. rail system, inland water system, ports, airports, roads and bridges, he said.
“And that’s precisely what the infrastructure bill passed in the Senate has called for,” he said.
The $1.2 trillion bill passed in the Senate on Aug. 10. The House has yet to vote on it.
It calls for a record level of investment in roads and bridges, and a significant investment in improving inland waterways for the first time in quite some time. Ports will be improved, the rail system will be made more efficient and airports will be better, he said.
“All of that will play to the strengths and purposes of NFU to be able to get product to market and be able to help farmers with their bottom line,” he said.
The bill would also invest in broadband in unserved and underserved areas, he said.
“In order for folks in rural and remote areas of this country to have a fair shake, to have a real chance of success, they’ve got to have access to broadband,” he said.
He’s not talking about broadband that doesn’t provide adequate speeds but one that’s “actually significant in terms of allowing folks regardless of where they live to be able to use broadband to access markets and be able to utilize that tool to be able to grow their farming operation,” he said.
But the infrastructure effort and the companion reconciliation bill don’t stop there, he said.
“There are also investments in clean energy opportunities,” he said.
USDA recently announced a grand aviation challenge, he said.
Together with the Department of Energy and Department of Transportation, USDA is looking to create a 35 billion-gallon biofuel industry, which will create opportunity for farmers across the U.S, he said.
The Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge aims for 100% of U.S. aviation to be biofuel by 2050, according to USDA.
Investments in biorefineries, biofuel operations and climate-smart agriculture are also being considered by Congress, he said.
“All of this is designed to make our economy more competitive, to embrace the challenge of the 21st century and to meet that challenge,” he said.
But USDA needs farmers’ help to explain to members of Congress that despite their differences on the size of the spending or how it gets paid, they need to work through those differences “because the American public, NFU members are counting on them to get this done,” he said.