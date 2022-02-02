The new "pop-up" staging area at the Port of Oakland, Calif., is only the beginning of federal efforts to expedite container exports, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says.
Disruptions at West Coast ports have led to significant charges and high fees to U.S. agricultural exporters by ocean carriers. Perhaps the most painful change was the empty containers leaving ports for foreign markets, said Vilsack.
“This got to the point where in Oakland there was a suspension of activity on the part of many of these carriers,” he said in a webinar on Monday.
That’s why he and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in December sent a letter to ocean carriers urging them to restore reciprocal treatment of exports and imports, including service, he said.
“It is important to agriculture because in any given year 20% to 30% of what we grow and raise in this country is exported, and it absolutely impacts and affects the bottom line of agricultural producers,” he said.
To help resolve the disruption, USDA and the Port of Oakland are partnering on a 25-acre “pop-up” site to ease the loading of empty containers with agricultural products. The site will also have a dedicated gate with the ability to pre-cool refrigerated shipping containers to reduce bottlenecks at the main entrance to the port.
The goal is to get quicker pick-up of empty containers, provide access to containers, avoid port congestion, avoid surcharges and additional fees and hopefully see many of those empty containers filled with agricultural products, he said.
USDA hopes to have the site operation as soon as early March, he said.
“We’re excited about this, and we think it will service Asian markets. Seven out of the 10 top markets for American agriculture are Asian,” he said.
It’s important because U.S. companies have established over many years “the ability to deliver safe, available, ample supply of American products in these Asian markets on a very predictable and reliable basis,” he said.
Disruptions make it more difficult to maintain that reputation, and U.S. suppliers risk losing market share — which once lost is very difficult to get back, he said.
The loss of ocean carrier service is particularly acute at the Port of Oakland, which lost service to the Far East and Southeast Asia, said John Porcari, ports envoy for the Biden administration’s Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force.
The U.S. is the world’s largest agricultural exporter and had a record year in 2021. But California ports saw a 9% drop in containerized agricultural exports between May and September, with a staggering 34% drop at the Port of Oakland, he said.
Agricultural goods make up 60% of the loaded export containers at the Port of Oakland, and all of the port’s carriers dropped one or more of their Oakland services throughout 2021, said Robert Bernardo, director of communications for the port.
Total import and export volume, which includes loaded and empty containers dropped 19% in December year over year, with loaded exports down 27% and loaded imports down 12.4%, he said.
For all of 2021, loaded export containers of all goods declined 8.2% and loaded import containers increased 6%. While the port saw a jump in loaded import containers, 30% of its export containers were shipped empty in 2021, he said.
Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., said the administration’s efforts aren’t going to solve the problem because carriers are going to keep doing what they’re doing until there’s a law that says they can’t.
He questioned the amount of pressure the administration is putting on foreign carriers, pointing out the rate of empty containers returning to the western Pacific has gone from 40% to 70% — “not very effective work,” he said.
USDA is not proposing the pop-up sight at Oakland is the only solution. But it’s an important first step, Vilsack said.
“We are seeing some of the shippers coming back to the Port of Oakland by virtue of the letter that was sent by Secretary Buttigieg and myself,” Vilsack said.
“I think there are now three significant ones that have returned to that port. So I think there is an opportunity there for partnership,” he said.
USDA is also in conversations with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach hoping they will see the opportunity as well, he said.