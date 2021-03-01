WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, after his confirmation by the Senate last Tuesday, is already moving forward with appointments and policies that will impact U.S. agriculture.
Monday morning, Vilsack spoke at the National Farmers Union Conference about his priorities.
"Rural America has been forgotten far too long," he told attendees at the virtual conference.
This first full week in office, Vilsack said, he plans to talk with the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development in Mexico and the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food in Canada about their commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA. Vilsack said he will hold them accountable to their trade promises "to the letter."
Vilsack also named two new USDA appointees: one to focus on fair markets, another to advise on racial equity.
For his senior adviser on fair and competitive markets, Vilsack picked Andy Green, previously a fellow at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. Green will be responsible for handling antitrust issues, pushing for price discovery and fighting over-consolidation.
Before his work at the think tank, Green gave counsel to Kara Stein, former commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and worked as an aide to Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.
Vilsack's pick for the adviser on racial equity was Dewayne Goldmon, an Arkansas farmer who served this past year as the executive director of the National Black Growers Council.
In his conference speech, Vilsack also announced the creation of an equity commission, which he said will "investigate USDA to identify and root out any systemic racism in our programs."
Vilsack also reiterated a goal he's referenced in other public speeches — his vision to create viable, voluntary, incentive-based carbon markets so that farmers can get paid to store carbon. He said USDA will soon be asking farmers for input on how to create these markets so that they will be "designed by farmers, for farmers."
Vilsack said he is already working with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan to strengthen America's ethanol industry, prioritizing small refinery biofuel waivers and weeding out larger companies that take unfair advantage of those waivers.
As Congress prepares to pass another major coronavirus relief package — this time, $1.9 trillion — Vilsack said USDA will take time to "figure out who was left out, who wasn't supported adequately last time" and prioritize those farmers and commodities this time around.
"The goal is, when all is said and done, everyone in the supply chain gets a fair shot at the resources," he said.
Over the next few weeks, Vilsack said his agency will also reach out to state governors to reiterate the importance of giving essential workers, including farmers, farmworkers and processing plant workers, early priority for COVID-19 vaccination.
Vilsack also looked ahead to goals for the future. These included hiring more USDA staff nationwide, expanding rural healthcare and broadband internet and creating markets for farm waste, such as new fertilizers.