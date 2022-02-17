The USDA needs to look closely at surging input costs for farmers, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says.
"Are all of these increases absolutely justified?" Vilsack asked.
He spoke Feb. 16 during a "fireside chat" at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's winter policy conference.
Vilsack cited a recent Wall Street Journal article in which a seed company executive said the company would raise prices to handle supply chain issues, adding the phrase, "and then some."
"And then some? What's that all about?" Vilsack said. "Farmers don't need 'and then some.'"
It's important for USDA to ask questions about whether "every penny of these increases" is justified based on disruptions, supply and normal economics, Vilsack said.
"And if they're not, then shame on anybody who's trying to take advantage of this circumstance," he said.
USDA can also continue to create market opportunities that support higher prices for commodities, he said.
"At the end of the day, you'd love to have high prices and low input costs, but if you can't have that, at least you want the high prices, so farmers at least have a little bit of wherewithal to be able to withstand some of these shocking prices that they're currently facing," he said.
USDA needs to invest in research for improved precision technology, sensors and drones, but also to develop more efficient fertilizers, Vilsack said.
The agency could support farmers with risk management tools. If a grower decides to apply nitrogen once during the growing season instead of twice, USDA could help if the farmer experiences a production loss, Vilsack said.
Other topics Vilsack covered include:
• On "climate-smart commodities": "We're able to say to the rest of the world, 'Hey, agriculture is doing its part, it's moving rapidly to net zero.' I believe we can get there faster than a lot of the other industries that have to get there. Whether it's construction, transportation or utilities, I think agriculture is in a position to really make headway here."
• USDA's Local and Regional Food Aid Procurement Program: "I think we learned during the pandemic that as efficient and productive as our system is, it wasn't as resilient as we thought it was. ... You have to create the muscle memory in terms of being able to link the local and regional production to a market opportunity."
• On arguments that animal agriculture is a "significant contributor" to climate challenges: "I want to be in a position to be able to forcibly push back on that notion by pointing to what farmers and ranchers are doing and will do that can be part of the solution. For a country that is getting serious about climate, you can't get it done without rural America being heavily involved in, heavily invested in and doing its part."
• Early adopters of climate efficiency and carbon sequestration: Vilsack wants adequate funding for and increased investment in existing conservation programs like EQIP and the Conservation Stewardship Program.
USDA wants those farmers involved and engaged in pilot programs to collect data and quantify results, he said.
"So that we can tell those food companies with great confidence, 'Here's what farmers are doing, here's the result they're getting and here's the value created now for your food processing company,'" he said. "We expect and anticipate that that value is going to be shared with the producers.
"Those early adopters, they're not getting credit because nobody's keeping score," Vilsack continued. "This program allows us to keep score."
• Renewable fuel: "We've got an aviation industry that is begging, begging for drop-in aviation fuel (completely interchangeable with conventional fuels) that's biofuel. Begging for it. Want to buy it today," he said. "That's a 35 billion-gallon, not blended, drop-in. Holy cow. What an opportunity. ... We'll carve out resources to make sure that even the smallest of farms can participate. And the large guys can participate as well."
Vilsack pointed to "enormous and amazing" opportunities to positively impact farmers' and ranchers' bottom line and revitalize the rural economy.
"We're talking about transitioning from an extraction economy, where we've been taking things off the land and basically creating wealth, opportunity and jobs someplace else," he said. "And basically bringing that back — creating a more circular economy where those opportunities, that wealth, those jobs are created right where the natural resource advantage is, in rural places, on farms and ranches and rural communities that serve those farms and ranches."